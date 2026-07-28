I Spent 25 Years on Stage as a Magician. It Taught Me Why Most Business Owners Lose the Sale.

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Key Takeaways Your CTA is the reveal, not the pitch — if you have not earned trust and built curiosity before you ask, even the strongest offer lands flat.

Every piece of communication should pass three tests before it goes out: does the opening show you understand the audience’s world, does the middle make them curious rather than just informed, and does the ask feel like a natural progression instead of a leap?

I spent 25 years performing magic on stages of every size. Every show, my job was to walk in front of a cold audience and hold their attention long enough to make them believe in the impossible. If I failed, there was no reset button. No algorithm to save me. Just a room full of people deciding in real time whether I was worth ignoring their phone. That experience taught me lessons about communication that most business owners get dangerously wrong. They skip straight to the ask.

Every pitch, every sales page, every email, every LinkedIn DM — most business owners lead with what they want the potential customer to do. Buy this. Book a call. Download this thing. They rush to the CTA because they assume their ideal client is already paying attention. They are not.

A magician learns this the hard way. The trick does not work unless the audience is on your side before the reveal. Skip the setup and the illusion lands flat — no matter how good the magician is.

Start with connection, not conversion

On stage, the first 60 seconds had nothing to do with the trick. They had everything to do with establishing trust. I would walk out, look at the audience and say something that put us all in the same room. A comment about the venue. A nod to the awards banquet they had just sat through. Something that communicated: I see you. I am here with you, not performing at you.

That moment was not filler. It was carefully crafted from years of sitting in rooms ahead of my introduction and studying what the audience needed. Without it, every trick that followed felt like a transaction. With it, the audience relaxed. They leaned in. They gave me permission to surprise them.

In business, this is the step many skip. Business owners lead with their offer instead of leading with common ground. They talk about what their company does before proving they know what their customer is dealing with. Connection does not require a long speech. It requires showing your audience you understand their situation. That you have been where they are. That you are not just selling but solving a problem that matters to them. When you get this right, everything that follows lands differently. Skip it, and your audience will keep their guard up no matter how good your product or service is.

Researchers who study trust in communication have described this as the “opening” moment — the point at which a listener decides whether to engage or disengage. Get it right, and you have earned permission to move to the next step.

The next step is not your call to action — it is creating curiosity

Here is where most marketing falls apart. Business owners go from a brief intro straight to “here is our solution.” They skip the middle step entirely. In magic, the middle is everything. It is the moment when the possibility of wonder gets introduced. It is where I suggest to the audience that they are about to see something that defies logic. That anticipation is what pulls people forward. Without it, there is no tension. There is no engagement. There is no “what if this works?” Without triggering the imagination into the space of possibility, your call to action is just noise.

In business, curiosity comes from saying something your audience has not heard before. A stat that surprises them. A reframe that challenges their assumptions about the problem. A solution they have not considered. Most business owners are afraid to create tension because they think their job is to reassure. It is not. Your job is to make people curious enough to want the answer — and then deliver it.

The payoff only works if the setup did its job

Magicians call the final moment of a trick “the reveal.” It is the point where the impossible becomes possible. Where the card appears. Where the prediction matches. The moment the audience thinks: “This all makes sense now.” But here is what every magician knows: the reveal is never the impressive part. The setup is. If the audience was not connected and curious before the reveal, the trick gets a polite clap instead of a gasp.

Business works the same way. Your call to action — the book-a-call button, the sign-up form, the proposal — that is the reveal. If you have not earned the connection and built the curiosity first, the CTA gets ignored. Not because your offer is bad, but because the audience was never truly with you.

The most effective messages I have ever seen — on stage, in a boardroom, on a landing page or in a sales pitch — follow the same structure. Earn trust. Create intrigue. Then ask. That is not a formula. It is how human attention works.

How to apply this to your business today

You do not need to redesign your marketing strategy. Start with one piece of communication. A homepage. An email sequence. A sales conversation. An ad. Then ask yourself three questions.

Does the opening show my audience that I understand their world? That is the connection test. If your first sentence is about you, your company or your product, you have already lost them.

Does the middle make them curious? Not informed. Curious. There is a real difference. Informed means the audience knows what you do. Curious means they want to know more. If your audience reads your pitch and walks away without a question in their mind, the middle is too flat.

Does the ask feel like a natural progression of the first two? If the CTA reads like a leap, the setup was not strong enough. A great ask closes the loop of curiosity. It is not an interruption.

Test any piece of communication against those three questions, and you will quickly see what is working and what needs improvement. The answer is almost always the same — the ask is fine, but the setup never happened.

I learned this performing thousands of shows. The trick was never the problem. The connection was missing, or the curiosity was weak. Once I stopped rushing to the reveal and started earning the right to get there, everything changed. The businesses that get this right stop having to convince their audience to buy. They earn the moment when the audience wants to.