Want to Self-Sponsor Your U.S. Visa? Avoid These 3 Common Governance Mistakes 

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Key Takeaways An immigration lawyer determines which visa pathway is the best fit for your business, but your chances of success at actually winning that self-sponsorship visa also hinge on how your company’s corporate governance is built.

That’s why you need corporate counsel at the table from day one.

I’ve noticed an interesting trend over the past few years in my work as corporate counsel for startups and founders: foreign entrepreneurs launching U.S. companies specifically to self-sponsor their visas. With traditional employment-based green cards bogged down by low quotas, processing backlogs and strict per-country limits, building a U.S. business has become an increasingly attractive visa strategy. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updates and policy clarifications that better accommodate international founders have accelerated this trend.

An immigration lawyer determines which visa pathway is the best fit. But your chances of success at actually winning that self-sponsorship visa also hinge on how your company’s corporate governance is built. If it’s sloppy, no immigration attorney can save your application. That’s why you need corporate counsel at the table from day one.

The core conflict: Establishing an “employer-employee relationship”

Most founders get tripped up at the intersection of equity ownership and USCIS governance rules. Why? Well, majority ownership typically gives founders total operational control. But if you intend to use your own entity to sponsor your U.S. visa, unchecked majority ownership can actually work against you.

USCIS mandates require proof of an explicit and documented “employer-employee relationship,” meaning someone besides yourself must have clear “right of control” and operational authority over you. Most often, this independent authority is a board of directors, which must have the right to hire, evaluate, supervise and fire you. Simply put: For visa purposes, you cannot be your own boss.

How to structure corporate governance

International entrepreneurs seeking to self-sponsor walk a fine line; they need to demonstrate a legally compliant employer-employee relationship but don’t want to risk losing control of their equity stake or strategic vision.

That means baking proper corporate governance into the entity structure in three key areas:

Build an independent board of directors

Sitting as the sole board member while also serving as CEO isn’t going to fly in a self-sponsored visa application. Appointing your spouse, sibling or in-law to the board also won’t survive USCIS scrutiny.

Instead, bring on investors, experienced industry executives, venture advisors or respected professional peers. Then, grant your board real, documented authority to review your performance, set executive compensation and terminate employment.

Understandably, founders might fear that giving an independent board firing authority could put their role, and even their entire business, at risk. However, a corporate attorney can help you structure corporate architecture to separate your executive role from your shareholder rights. This can be accomplished through mechanisms such as dual-class stock, voting agreements and protective provisions that allow you to maintain long-term equity control and major shareholder voting power while still granting the independent board contractual oversight of your day-to-day employment as CEO.

Draft compliant bylaws and employment contracts

A common mistake made by early-stage founders looking to self-sponsor is setting up an independent board on paper but leaving corporate bylaws unchanged. If your bylaws allow you as a majority shareholder to fire board members at will, the board’s authority isn’t real.

Your bylaws, board charters and executive employment agreement must explicitly delegate executive oversight and firing authority to the board. A corporate attorney can help you carve out protections that will protect your voting rights and equity, while still granting the board the necessary operational authority to satisfy immigration rules.

Additionally, many early-stage entrepreneurs rely on online templates to incorporate. While these tools are convenient and inexpensive, their default bylaws typically grant a majority shareholder absolute authority to appoint or remove board members. In USCIS’s view, this renders the board’s oversight authority meaningless. It’s worth it to spend just a few hours working with a corporate attorney to customize your bylaws to require specific notice periods, cause-based removal conditions or independent committee approvals for executive termination, all of which are essential to proving a genuine employer-employee relationship.

Establish governance at entity formation

Restructuring your board or altering your bylaws shortly before filing a visa application can raise red flags. It’s important to establish your governance framework at initial formation and maintain a clear, documented history of oversight, including evidence that an independent board was formed, held meetings and maintained meeting minutes long before applying for a visa.

The strategic upside: Investor readiness

Strong corporate governance not only satisfies visa requirements; it also supports investor readiness. When venture capital firms or angel investors conduct due diligence, they’re looking for well-documented board minutes, clear executive employment contracts, and clean cap tables. If you have these in place from the start, you’ve already built a corporate framework that makes your company more attractive to U.S. investors.

Aligning corporate and immigration counsel

One of the biggest missteps founders make when establishing a U.S. entity for visa self-sponsorship is relying on DIY templates or working solely with an immigration attorney. When both immigration and corporate lawyers collaborate from day one, you’ll have the best shot of creating an investor-ready, legally sound business that can help you secure a visa.