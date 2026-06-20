We Told Our Client to Ditch Their ‘Safe’ Content — and Engagement Jumped 4,646%. Here’s How You Can Do It, Too.

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Scroll through any real estate agent’s feed, and you already know what you’re going to see. An agent in front of a house explaining what interest rates are doing. Five tips for first-time buyers. And a market update nobody asked for. At Fortino Studios, we’ve worked with enough local businesses to know when a content strategy is broken. This was textbook.

Information is passive. It gives people something to absorb, not something to react to. That’s why we told our real estate clients to stop posting real estate content.

We pulled the market updates. We pulled the interest rate breakdowns. We pulled the first-time buyer tips. And we replaced all of it with something that had nothing to do with real estate.

We spent the first several months testing different angles. Content about major city development projects — billion-dollar transformations coming to San Diego — drove early growth on TikTok. It proved the audience was hungry for local relevance. But development news is episodic. It depends on what’s actually happening in the city. We needed a format that could generate that same level of engagement on demand.

So we stopped asking what the agent knew about real estate. We started asking: What do San Diegans actually care about?

The answer was obvious. Their neighborhoods.

We stole a format from gaming culture — and it worked

In San Diego — and in most cities with distinct geographic identities — where you live isn’t just an address. It’s a statement about your lifestyle, your life stage and your values. Neighborhoods are identity markers. And identity is the most powerful engagement trigger on social media.

We borrowed a format with deep cultural momentum: the S/A/B/C/D tier list, native to internet and gaming culture, and instantly understood by anyone who’s spent time online. The mechanic is simple — rank things from elite to bottom tier, and the format inherently invites disagreement. Nobody stays quiet when their neighborhood lands in the C tier.

The key was pairing the tier list with a specific demographic hook. Instead of ranking neighborhoods for everyone, we ranked them for a defined viewer:

“If you’re retiring in San Diego, this decision matters…”

“If you’re in your mid-20s, where you live in San Diego matters…”

“Not all San Diego neighborhoods are good first buys…”

Each hook did two things at once. It pulled in the most relevant viewers and signaled to everyone else that a version of this content existed specifically for them. The format was creating demand for future videos while the current one was still running.

The first video in this format — targeted at retirees — generated 95,280 views on an account with 2,139 followers. A 44.5x reach multiplier, entirely organic.

A video targeting viewers in their mid-20s generated over 150,000 combined views across TikTok and Instagram from a single piece of content. A third video framed as a buyer’s warning generated 50,760 views and 194 shares.

But the metric that told the real story wasn’t views. It was the number of saves.

The mid-20s video generated 917 saves across platforms. A save means the viewer is treating your content as a reference tool for a future decision. For any business where the purchase cycle takes time — real estate, financial services, home improvement — saves are not an engagement metric. They are a lead signal.

The eight-month arc in full:

Monthly interactions: ~800 → 37,970 (+4,646%)

Monthly impressions: ~23,500 → 300,000+ (+1,177%)

Saves per top video: ~158 → 917 (+480%)

Every number above was earned without paid promotion. No boosted posts. No ad spend.

Stop educating and start converting

This isn’t really a story about real estate. It’s a story about what happens when you stop broadcasting information and start triggering identity. Three things made it work, and they apply to almost any local business:

Find what your audience feels ownership over. In San Diego, it’s neighborhoods. In your market, it might be school districts, local restaurants, weekend activities, or community events. The question isn’t what you know about your category — it’s what your audience feels personally invested in. Build your content there.

Take a stance and invite the disagreement. If everyone agrees with your content, no one will comment on it. Opinion-based formats — rankings, tier lists, overrated vs. underrated comparisons — lower the barrier to participation. The argument in the comments isn’t a problem to manage. It’s the distribution engine.

Read the saves, not just the views. Views tell you about reach. Saves tell you about intent. When someone saves a piece of content, they’re signaling they plan to return to it — that it’s useful enough to keep. For any business with a longer purchase cycle, that’s not engagement. That’s a future customer filing your work away for when they’re ready to act.

Social media has shifted from an information platform to a participation platform. The businesses still relying on polished tips and safe content are already losing ground. The ones growing fastest understand that people rarely share content simply because it’s useful. They share it because it says something about them. Attention is no longer earned by being the most informative person in the feed. It’s earned by being the most emotionally relevant.