Why Business Owners Often Romanticize Struggle — and What Healthier Ambition Looks Like

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Key Takeaways The IKEA effect explains why many entrepreneurs overvalue struggle. Because effort creates emotional attachment, many founders unconsciously associate struggle with value.

Many entrepreneurs spend years training their nervous system to associate pressure with progress, so they recreate complexity, resist systems or keep overworking even after the business no longer needs it.

A business should challenge you and demand growth from you, but never require you to permanently live in survival mode to justify its existence. It should expand your life rather than swallowing it whole.

In 2011, behavioral scientists Michael Norton, Daniel Mochon and Dan Ariely published research around a curious psychological phenomenon now known as the IKEA Effect.

The idea was deceptively simple: People place disproportionately high value on things they partially build themselves.

In one experiment, participants assembled IKEA furniture and then assigned a value to it. Others looked at the exact same furniture already assembled.

The people who built the furniture valued it significantly more.

Does that mean the furniture was objectively better? No, but their effort changed their emotional attachment to it. The more work people put into creating something, the more meaning they project onto it.

Business owners do this constantly.

Entrepreneurs often overvalue struggle

Many entrepreneurs speak about difficult periods in business almost like war stories. The sleepless nights, financial pressure and uncertainty become badges of honor.

Part of that response makes complete sense — I did it, too. Building a company is genuinely difficult, and resilience matters.

The more interesting change happens later, when some business owners begin unconsciously associating struggle itself with value.

If something feels difficult, they assume it must be important. “Nothing worth having in life is easy” is the justification. If growth feels smooth, they become suspicious. If life starts becoming calmer, they wonder whether they are losing their edge.

Why easier paths feel emotionally uncomfortable

I once spoke with a business owner whose company had finally reached stability after years of struggle. The team was strong, and revenue had become predictable. Operational problems had reduced dramatically.

Wouldn’t you agree that objectively, life had improved?

Well, he hated it. Not consciously, of course.

He kept creating unnecessary complexity inside the business. Priorities shifted every few weeks, and he seemed unable to sit comfortably inside the very rewards that his past struggles had brought him.

At one point, he said something fascinating: “It should feel better now, but I don’t know who I am anymore…”

That sentence explains a great deal about entrepreneurship. Many business owners spend years training their nervous system to associate pressure with progress, so peace begins to feel unfamiliar. The mind starts searching for friction again.

Why entrepreneurs struggle to trust ease

Many business owners become deeply comfortable with pressure because pressure accompanied every important stage of growth. Those difficult years shaped them, so solving hard problems became part of how they understood themselves.

Over time, the mind created an association: “Hard must mean valuable.” That is why some entrepreneurs feel strangely unsettled when businesses become more mature.

A smooth quarter can feel less emotionally satisfying than a chaotic one. Simplicity is suspicious. Stability can even feel like stagnation.

All of this is happening while the business is healthy; the owner has simply spent years wiring struggle into their understanding of progress.

This creates an unusual stalemate. The entrepreneur achieves the very freedom they originally wanted, then unconsciously rejects it, recreating complexity because what they set out to achieve no longer feels emotionally familiar.

Why this creates bad business decisions

The IKEA Effect helps explain why some owners resist simplification.

A founder may reject systems that reduce operational pressure because being needed feels more valuable. A business owner may continue working extreme hours long after the company needs it because exhaustion still feels connected to worth.

Some entrepreneurs even distrust businesses that run smoothly without constant sacrifice. The irony is difficult to miss!

The original purpose of building the business was often freedom. Over time, the owner can become psychologically dependent on the struggle that freedom was supposed to eliminate.

What healthier ambition looks like

Strong business owners eventually learn an important distinction: “Difficulty does not automatically mean meaning.”

Pressure ≠ progress!

Some of the best companies in the world operate with extraordinary calm behind the scenes. That’s because they have strong teams that replace heroics, and long‑term thinking removes constant urgency.

That kind of leadership may look less exciting on social media, but believe me, it usually performs far better over decades.

A different way to measure success

The IKEA Effect tells us another important thing about business owner psychology: We naturally become attached to what costs us effort.

Business owners must be careful not to confuse emotional attachment with wisdom.

Depending on your stage of life and business, it may even sound unintuitive now, but the strongest move in business is not pushing harder, but removing unnecessary friction. Don’t add; declutter.

This is one of the core ideas behind living a Zero Regret Life.

The #1 thing I tell my clients when I coach them is that we are not avoiding ambition or lowering our standards. Our goal is to build success in a way that does not slowly consume the person creating it.

Many entrepreneurs assume that meaning comes from sacrifice alone, so exhaustion proves commitment, and that constant pressure somehow validates the journey.

But eventually they all face an uncomfortable question: “What happens if you build an extraordinary business and wake up years later, having become disconnected from your own life, sacrificing friends, family, leisure and all the other important dimensions of life in the process?”

A business should challenge you, stretch you and demand growth from you, but never require you to permanently live in survival mode to justify its existence.

The entrepreneurs I admire most don’t “perform exhaustion” for the world. They are the people who built something ambitious while still remaining present in their relationships, protective of their health and their family, and capable of experiencing peace without guilt.

That is a very different definition of success.

A Zero Regret Life means building a business that expands your life rather than swallowing it whole. It means creating success you can actually live inside, not merely admire from a distance while running on fumes.

Build something meaningful enough that your life becomes larger because of it, not smaller. The most dangerous thing in business ownership is not failure but becoming successful at a life you no longer enjoy living.