Your Payments Got Faster. So Why Didn’t Your Finance Team?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The goal is not maximum payment speed. It is knowing what happened after the money moved.

A company has not meaningfully improved its payment operation if it shortens the payment clock while making the close clock harder to manage.

The payment went through in seconds. The books were still wrong three days later.

Money can move quickly while invoice data, approval history, remittance details and accounting records remain scattered across different systems. Faster settlement does not automatically create a faster finance operation. It can move the bottleneck downstream, from the payment desk to the reconciliation queue.

I think about this in terms of two clocks. The payment clock measures how quickly money moves. The close clock measures how quickly the business can explain and reconcile that movement.

A company has not meaningfully improved its payment operation if it shortens the payment clock while making the close clock harder to manage.

Separate the payment from the record

A payment has two journeys: the movement of funds and the movement of information through approval, accounting and reconciliation.

The Federal Reserve distinguishes clearing from settlement. Clearing involves payment information and related activities. Settlement is the debiting and crediting of accounts. They are connected, but they are not the same step.

That difference became clear to me while running Tyler Petroleum. We were using different payment providers for different vendors, which created cost and time burdens. The problem was not just how long money took to move. Every additional system created another place where payment information had to be tracked, matched and understood.

The question is not simply, “How quickly can we send this?” It is, “What will finance need to know after we send it?”

The issue is becoming more relevant as businesses add payment methods. A 2025 Federal Reserve Financial Services survey summary reported that 92% of businesses use some form of faster payments, including Same Day ACH and digital wallets. The same summary reported that businesses still identified cost, security concerns and lack of timeliness as leading payment challenges.

Measure both clocks before changing the rail

Before changing a payment method or adding payment automation, map the workflow from invoice approval through payment initiation, settlement, remittance delivery, accounting entry, reconciliation and exception resolution.

Measure both clocks: how long the payment takes to settle and how long finance takes to identify it, match it to the right invoice and resolve an exception. If settlement falls from a day to a few seconds while an unmatched transaction still takes three days to resolve, the company has improved payment speed, not visibility.

Assign an owner to every stage, especially the break. That is one of the most important payment controls. If the answer to an unmatched payment is “accounts payable will find it later,” the workflow is not ready.

Choose the payment method by the business need

Not every payment requires the same timing or data. A payroll correction late on Friday may justify a faster method. A routine invoice due next week may not.

Before changing the method, ask three questions:

Does this payment actually need speed? If the answer is no, faster settlement may add cost or process complexity without improving the business outcome. What information must travel with the money? A payment that arrives without a usable invoice number, vendor identifier or remittance detail creates work for someone else. What happens when something goes wrong? Decide who handles a duplicate, changed instructions, returned payment or unmatched remittance before the first transaction is sent.

The right payment method fits the urgency, approval process, accounting workflow, cash forecast and exception plan.

Run the five-payment test before you scale

Before expanding a new method, test five cases:

A normal payment. Can the team trace it from approval to the accounting record? A duplicate attempt. Does the workflow identify the risk before two payments leave the business? A payment with changed instructions. Is there a review step before the new details are used? A failed or returned payment. Who receives the exception, and how quickly is the vendor or recipient informed? An unmatched remittance. Can finance identify the payment’s purpose and resolve it without searching across several systems?

If the team cannot explain all five cases, the process is not ready to scale. Real finance work is defined by payment exceptions, not by the one payment that works as planned.

Design reconciliation before launch

Reconciliation should be designed before a payment project goes live.

Require one usable identifier to follow the transaction from approval through settlement and into the accounting system. Define a daily exception queue. Set a deadline for resolving unmatched items. Keep an audit trail that connects the original approval, the actual payment and any correction.

Nacha has noted that many payment back offices still rely on manual intervention for exception handling, returns and reconciliation. Automation can reduce repetitive work, but it does not remove the need for judgment. A system that can send a payment in seconds but cannot explain it is only partially controlled.

Before approving the project, ask whether the business can identify every payment’s purpose, assign responsibility for unmatched transactions and distinguish timing differences from actual errors at close. If the answer is no, slow down the rollout. The goal is not maximum payment speed. It is knowing what happened after the money moved.

Faster payments are useful. Faster confusion is not.