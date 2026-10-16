A Former OpenAI Employee Was Arrested for Bugging a Company Conference Room

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OpenAI found something spying on it from inside its own office walls, and it wasn’t an LLM. But it took one to catch him.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of a former OpenAI employee accused of planting a recording device in a conference room at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. Officials say he was trying to gather intel on OpenAI’s technology.

The FBI arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old from Saudi Arabia, on Friday, Oct. 9, after a complaint was filed against him. An OpenAI spokesperson told The Associated Press the company found the device, then “used our models to understand the device and where it had come from.” That led it to Alfozan, who planted the device a few days earlier.

OpenAI says there’s no evidence he obtained sensitive information, but the device was sophisticated, and he may have planned to hide more. Prosecutors say a chatbot account linked to his wife asked how to build and hide an audio recorder, and the family had booked one-way tickets to Saudi Arabia, The New York Times reports. His lawyer says Alfozan will fight the charges.