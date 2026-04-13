A New Restaurant Rule Is Spreading Across 11 States — And Customers Love It

You can bring your appetite to these restaurants, but leave your phone at home. That’s the new door policy at a growing number of establishments nationwide, reports Axios. At least 11 states now have venues with phone restrictions or digital-detox incentives. Bars like Antagonist in Charlotte lock phones in pouches upon entry.

The strategy targets screen fatigue and social awkwardness when diners retreat to phones instead of engaging with companions. During a discussion on NPR’s Morning Edition, Anna Lembke, Stanford psychiatrist and author of “Dopamine Nation,” said the approach addresses what people crave but struggle to enforce individually.

Customer response has been positive. For restaurant owners, phone bans aren’t just about mood — they’re a way to stand out in a crowded market by offering something people actually want to pay for.