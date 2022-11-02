A Woman Was Murdered After Rejecting Her Co-Worker's Sexual Advances. 'We Had No Indication Anything Was Awry,' Her Boss Said.

In a tragic case of sexual harassment turned deadly, Nicole Michelle Hammond, 28, was shot and killed by a co-worker who allegedly sent her unwanted sexual advances. Prosecutors have charged Michael Jordan Carpenter, 36, with her murder.

Hammond and Carpenter worked at Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud, Minnesota. At around 7 am on October 24, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the company's parking lot. When they arrived at the scene, they found Hammond lying on the ground next to her car. The officers tried reviving her with CPR but were unsuccessful. She died at the scene.

An employee witnessed Carpenter walking toward where a gunshot was heard. Then they saw him run back to his car and drive away.

In searching Carpenter's vehicle, police discovered a 9mm handgun with bullets that matched the shell casings found near Hammond's body.

Murder charge

Prosecutors have charged Carpenter with second-degree murder, saying he made numerous unwanted sexual advances to Hammond over the past month.

Cell phone records revealed text messages between Hammond and Carpenter sent just hours before her death, in which she asked that he not "touch her" or "manipulate her." She also asked that he "not make things uncomfortable at work."

Rob Dubow, the CEO of Dubow Textiles, told Fox9 News that, unfortunately, Hammond hadn't reported the harassment to HR.

"Any time there is anything that requires our intervention, we step in. But in this case, we had no indication that there was anything awry," Dubow said.

Remembering Hammond, he said, "Nicole always had a smile on her face. Anyone who had any association with Nicole couldn't help but like her."