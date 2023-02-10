Adidas Faces Possible $1.3 billion Revenue Loss Over Yeezy Stock

CEO Bjørn Gulden says the athletic gear company is "not performing the way we should."

By Steve Huff

Matthew Sperzel | Getty Images

If it cannot sell its remaining Yeezy inventory, sportswear giant Adidas could lose up to $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

CNBC reports the company has faced tough times since parting ways with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, in October 2022 over anti-Semitic comments. Adidas previously accounted for the potential negative impact of not selling the product and is currently assessing what to do with the remaining stock.

According to analysts, failing to sell off Yeezys in 2023 could reduce operating profit by nearly $605 million. Additionally, sales are expected to drop at a high single-digit rate this year. As a result, Adidas may have to write off its remaining Yeezy inventory — incurring one-off costs of approximately $242 million. As a result, losses in 2023 could total roughly $750 million.

In response to the news, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden released a statement saying that the "numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should." The announcement immediately affected stocks, with Adidas' shares falling 9.5%.

This is another financial blow to Adidas's bottom line as it attempts to solve its Yeezy inventory challenge. It remains uncertain what will happen, but investors and analysts are watching to see if Adidas can turn things around.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Bernard Arnault-Owned Company Demands Small Beauty Company Change Name

Kenz founder Rim Daghmash calls the demand "pure bullying and harassment."

By Steve Huff

Business News

'My Heart Breaks': Internet Rallies Behind 72-Year-Old Delivery Driver Who Takes A Tumble In Viral Video

A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman falling at a customer's home has garnered attention — and donations.

By Emily Rella

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Culture

The 5 Pillars of Building a Culture of Success in a Startup

Culture is the most important factor for startups. There are many priorities in a startup, but if your team isn't aligned, your business will fail no matter what else you have going for you.

By Kate Isler