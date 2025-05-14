You Can Now Order Food and Book a Massage on Airbnb. Here's How. Airbnb redesigned its app and added a host of new services.

By Erin Davis

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP | Getty Images
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky sits for a portrait after an interview about Airbnb Experiences and the launch of Airbnb Services after the Airbnb Summer Release keynote in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2025.

This year, AAA is predicting a new Memorial Day weekend travel record with an estimated 45.1 million people venturing at least 50 miles from their homes from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26. That's an increase of 1.4 million travelers compared to last year. (The previous record was set in 2005 with 44 million people, the company notes.)

If that gives you pause to hit the road, Airbnb wants to make things easier by being your own personal concierge when traveling (or deciding to hang out at home).

On Tuesday, the company announced a redesigned app with a spate of new features, including one called "Services."

"Hotels do have one thing that we don't have, and those are services," CEO and Cofounder Brian Chesky, 43, said at the launch event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Now, Airbnb users in 260 cities can book things like food (in-home and ready-to-eat meals from professional chefs or full-service catering); photography sessions; massages and spa treatments (Swedish, deep tissue, reflexology, facials, microdermabrasion, body scrubs); personal training (yoga, strength training, HIIT); and beauty services (hair, makeup, nails).

Chesky told the New York Times the company was always "destined to do more" than just be an app to book or offer a place to stay.

Airbnb

Airbnb says that all service professionals are "vetted for quality," have an "average of 10 years of experience, completed Airbnb's identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications."

It's not Joe-from-down-the-block who's coming to cook your meal (no disrespect to Joe). Airbnb is touting its connections and offering "chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, award-winning photographers, and elite trainers."

But even though that may sound expensive, the company says there are services at all price points, with many below $50.

"Airbnb is currently used as a noun and a verb, and it means a place to stay," Chesky told the New York Times. "The question we then asked was what if you could Airbnb more than an Airbnb and essentially monetize the biggest asset in your life, which is probably not your home but your time, passion, and skill set."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

