Airline Passengers in the U.S. May Never Have to Take Their Shoes Off Again In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked his X followers what changes they'd like to see at the airport.

By Erin Davis

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is set to announce new changes to boarding procedures that will remove an almost 20-year precedent.

The Wall Street Journal reports that passengers will soon be able to keep their shoes on while passing through checkpoints.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the "big news" on X to a CBS News reporter.

Currently, airline passengers older than 75 or under 12, or those with the TSA's popular PreCheck program, don't have to remove their shoes. The protocol began more than two decades ago after Richard Reid was caught with explosives hidden inside his shoes while flying from Paris to Miami. The incident, which occurred in December 2001, was just two months after 9/11, and that led to heightened security measures around the world, according to the FBI. Reid pleaded guilty to eight terrorism-related charges and is serving a life sentence in a federal prison.

Related: 'Juice Jacking': TSA Warns Air Travelers to Protect Themselves from This Growing Security Scam

CBS reports that the changes will take place in phases, and initial airports include Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Cincinnati (CVG), Baltimore (BWI), Portland (PDX), and Philadelphia (PHL). The outlet also noted that it had reporters at both Los Angeles Airport (LAX) and LaGuardia (LGA) on Monday, and shoes were allowed to stay on for passengers there.

In a statement, the TSA told the WSJ that the agency is always looking for "new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

In April, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked his X followers what changes they'd like to see, and the shoe removal issue was a top response due to it inevitably leading to slow security lines.

"My team will go through all of these comments [and] put together a list of best ideas," he wrote at the time.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'Revenue Within Days': A Teenager's Side Hustle Grew Out of a Video Game Virus — and Into a Multi-Hundred-Million-Dollar Business

Now 35, Marcin Kleczynski is a Bay Area-based founder who's continuing to scale.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Friends Quit Their Corporate Jobs to Combine 2 Things They Loved. Now, Their Classes Are Offered in 12 Cities: 'Fully Bootstrapped'

How the founders of Puppy Sphere built a business that taps into mental and physical wellness — and lots of tail-wagging.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Meta Poaches Top Apple Executive With Compensation Offer Reportedly in the Tens of Millions

Meta's latest hire for its superintelligence group is a former manager who led a 100-person team at Apple.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

5 Strategies Successful Side Hustlers Use to Create Full-Time Businesses

To become a thriving business, your side hustle should be grounded in more than just passion.

By Sukhinder Singh Cassidy
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Jon Taffer Teamed Up With This $300 Million Franchise Company to Build Something Bigger Than Restaurants

Taffer, known for his role in 'Bar Rescue,' teamed up with Craveworthy Brands to expand his concept, Taffer's Tavern.

By Shawn P. Walchef