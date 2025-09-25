Your Local Aldi Is About to Look a Lot Different

Aldi is putting its name on nearly everything it sells.

Aldi has been expanding in the U.S. over the last few years, making it America’s fastest-growing retailer, according to the Wall Street Journal. The German discount grocer is even adding another 200 stores by the end of 2025.

And now its name will be everywhere, too.

Aldi is “putting its name on every product and launching its first-ever namesake brand” so that it is more recognizable for shoppers, according to a press release on the company’s website. The company claims the move is in “direct response to customer feedback.”

About 90% of the items that Aldi sells are private label, the company notes, which is one way it keeps prices low. Now, all of those products will say: ALDI. (Stores are also kept small in terms of square footage, which helps reduce costs.)

Private labeling is when a business sells products produced by a third-party manufacturer, usually with specific specs, under its own brand name. And the process is quite popular for grocers. Trader Joe’s has built a cult-following brand off its private-label products, while Costco’s Kirkland private-label brought in $86 billion last year. Kroger has launched more than 900 private-label products this year, according to eMarketer.

Aldi’s new CEO, Atty McGrath, who started in her role on September 1, said that the new packaging will “modernize our simpler, quicker shopping experience.”

“After nearly 50 years of setting the standard in private label, our updated packaging will give shoppers yet another reason to reach for our products first,” McGrath said in the release.

All Aldi-exclusive products have been “free from certified synthetic colors” for a decade, according to the statement. The new packaging is being rolled out this week.

“Our customers already call our private labels ‘ALDI brands,'” said Scott Patton, ALDI Chief Commercial Officer, on LinkedIn.

Aldi claims that a family of four saves nearly $4,000 every year by shopping there.