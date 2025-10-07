Ford, Toyota, and many other automakers may be affected by a fire that ravaged an aluminum plant in September.

Key Takeaways A fire that destroyed an aluminum plant in upstate New York three weeks ago is likely to delay production of the Ford F-150 and other vehicles.

Analysts estimate the plant supplies around 40% of the auto industry’s aluminum sheet.

The F-150 truck is the No. 1 selling vehicle in the U.S.

Last month, an aluminum plant in upstate New York went up in flames. Now, a new Wall Street Journal report says its effects will be felt for months for car buyers and sellers.

The plant, which analysts estimate supplies around 40% of the entire auto industry’s aluminum sheet, will be inoperable until at least 2026, according to its owner, Atlanta-based Novelis.

Meanwhile, the Journal reports that Ford is the plant’s biggest customer, and its F-150 pickup truck, the No. 1 selling vehicle in the U.S., uses a lot of aluminum from the plant. The outlet reports that, according to “people familiar with the matter,” when Ford releases its financial results in late October, the automaker will flag the issue to investors.

Related: A Data Breach Reportedly Affecting 18 Million Customers Hits Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge Parent Company

In a statement, Ford representatives said: “Since the fire nearly three weeks ago, Ford has been working closely with Novelis, and a full team is dedicated to addressing the situation and exploring all possible alternatives to minimize any potential disruptions.”

Ford also noted that it has other aluminum suppliers. Still, it’s not the only automaker affected — at least 12 others use the plant for aluminum, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis.

A Toyota spokesman told the Journal that while they are “in pretty good shape” regarding the fire, the company is not “completely out of the woods.”

Related: Jaguar Land Rover Extends Production Shut Down Due to Cyberattack, Costing the Company More than a Billion So Far