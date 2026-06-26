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Americans Are Cashing in on Their Hobbies to Earn an Average of $50,000 to $100,000+ a Year 

New research shows which hobbies people are using to earn big.

By Amanda Breen | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jun 26, 2026
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Key Takeaways

  • Millions of Americans translate hobbies into side hustles for extra income.
  • A new Squarespace study reveals where people stand to see the most financial gain.

Some of the most lucrative businesses begin as passion projects or hobbies

During the pandemic, nearly 60% of Americans picked up a new hobby, and about half of them turned it into a side hustle to bring in extra cash, according to a survey from LendingTree

Now, new research from business management platform Squarespace reveals which pursuits Americans are using to earn big. 

Squarespace analyzed more than 30 hobbies, examining year-over-year search growth, average annual income, hourly wage and more, to determine where people see the greatest return on investment. 

Hobbyists with ample coding skills are in luck. App development is the No. 1 most profitable passion project in the U.S., with an average annual income of $119,786 and an hourly rate of $57.59, per the research.

Next, people with a penchant for making physical goods stand to gain the most.

3D printing and maker projects came in second with an average annual income of $101,249 and an hourly wage of $48.68. Pottery and ceramics rounded out the top three with an average annual income of $106,858 and an hourly wage of $51.37.

Read on to see the 20 top-earning hobbies, according to Squarespace’s study:

RankPassion ProjectMonthly Search Volume (US)YoY Search Growth (%) (Last 48 months)Avg Annual Income Hourly Wage# Freelance/ JobPostings
1App Development1,160119.00%$119,786$57.592,204
23D Printing / Maker Projects12,210-5.00%$101,249$48.682,787
3Pottery / Ceramics4,29018.00%$106,858$51.371,000
4Author/Writer10,230189.00%$81,001$38.947,201
5Web Design / Development11,530111.00%$72,500$34.8613,141
6Personal Training / Fitness Coaching10,71098.00%$61,014$29.3324,289
7Baking / Cake Decorating2,110121.00%$30,993$14.9051,165
8Dog Walking / Pet Sitting48,24055.00%$35,770$16.051,011
9Podcasting9,00082.00%$75,498$36.301,894
10Crafts / Handmade Goods2,700930.00%$44,035$21.173,592
11Landscaping3,540103.00%$38,800$19.2838,964
12Event Planner18490-47.00%$63,335$30.455,295
13Animator1,70018.00%$81,974$39.412,006
14Print-on-Demand / Merch Designer1,470636.00%$39,309$18.9017,329
15Social Media Management4,240490.00%$52,676$25.323,426
16Blogging / Newsletter Writing8,34084.00%$62,275$29.945,117
17Graphic Design (Freelance)5,680104.00%$55,951$26.903,759
18Virtual Assistant597039.00%$50,749$24.4010,930
19Jewelry Making7,33069.00%$53,775$25.852,399
20Gardening / Urban Farming940-15.00%$50,833$24.448,026

Key Takeaways

  • Millions of Americans translate hobbies into side hustles for extra income.
  • A new Squarespace study reveals where people stand to see the most financial gain.

Some of the most lucrative businesses begin as passion projects or hobbies

During the pandemic, nearly 60% of Americans picked up a new hobby, and about half of them turned it into a side hustle to bring in extra cash, according to a survey from LendingTree

Now, new research from business management platform Squarespace reveals which pursuits Americans are using to earn big. 

Amanda Breen Senior Features Writer

Entrepreneur Staff
Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard... Read more

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