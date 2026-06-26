Americans Are Cashing in on Their Hobbies to Earn an Average of $50,000 to $100,000+ a Year 

Key Takeaways Millions of Americans translate hobbies into side hustles for extra income.

A new Squarespace study reveals where people stand to see the most financial gain.

Some of the most lucrative businesses begin as passion projects or hobbies.

During the pandemic, nearly 60% of Americans picked up a new hobby, and about half of them turned it into a side hustle to bring in extra cash, according to a survey from LendingTree.

Now, new research from business management platform Squarespace reveals which pursuits Americans are using to earn big.

Squarespace analyzed more than 30 hobbies, examining year-over-year search growth, average annual income, hourly wage and more, to determine where people see the greatest return on investment.

Hobbyists with ample coding skills are in luck. App development is the No. 1 most profitable passion project in the U.S., with an average annual income of $119,786 and an hourly rate of $57.59, per the research.

Next, people with a penchant for making physical goods stand to gain the most.

3D printing and maker projects came in second with an average annual income of $101,249 and an hourly wage of $48.68. Pottery and ceramics rounded out the top three with an average annual income of $106,858 and an hourly wage of $51.37.

Read on to see the 20 top-earning hobbies, according to Squarespace’s study: