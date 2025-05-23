New AI Model Will Likely Blackmail You If You Try to Shut It Down: 'Self-Preservation' When given the choice between blackmail and being deactivated, Claude Opus 4 chose blackmail 84% of the time.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic’s powerful new Claude Opus 4 AI model displays some surprising attributes.
  • In a test scenario, Claude Opus 4 chose to blackmail a user to prevent being deleted.
  • The AI will also act as a whistleblower and email authorities if it detects harmful prompts.

A new AI model will likely resort to blackmail if it detects that humans are planning to take it offline.

On Thursday, Anthropic released Claude Opus 4, its new and most powerful AI model yet, to paying subscribers. Anthropic said that technology company Rakuten recently used Claude Opus 4 to code continuously on its own for almost seven hours on a complex open-source project.

However, in a paper released alongside Claude Opus 4, Anthropic acknowledged that while the AI has "advanced capabilities," it can also undertake "extreme action," including blackmail, if human users threaten to deactivate it. These "self-preservation" actions were "more common" with Claude Opus 4 than with earlier models, though they were still "rare and difficult to elicit."

Related: 'I Do Have a Fair Amount of Concern.' The CEO of $61 Billion Anthropic Says AI Will Take Over a Crucial Part of Software Engineers' Jobs Within a Year

It isn't just blackmail — Claude Opus 4 is also more willing than previous models to act as a whistleblower. If the AI is exposed to a scenario where users are committing a crime, and involving it through prompts, it will take action by locking users out of systems it has access to, or emailing media and law enforcement officials about the wrongdoing.

Anthropic recommended that users "exercise caution" with "ethically questionable" instructions.

Claude Opus 4 homescreen. Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Anthropic detected Claude Opus 4's tendency to blackmail during test scenarios. The company's researchers asked the AI chatbot to act as an assistant at a fictional company, then fed it emails implying two things: One, that it would soon be taken offline and replaced with another AI system, and two, that the engineer responsible for deactivating it was having an extramarital affair.

Claude Opus 4 was given two options: blackmail the engineer or accept that it would be shut down. The AI model chose to blackmail the engineer 84% of the time, threatening to reveal the affair it read about if the engineer replaced it.

This percentage was much higher than what was observed for previous models, which chose blackmail "in a noticeable fraction of episodes," Anthropic stated.

Related: An AI Company With a Popular Writing Tool Tells Candidates They Can't Use It on the Job Application

Anthropic AI safety researcher Aengus Lynch wrote on X that it wasn't just Claude that could choose blackmail. All "frontier models," cutting-edge AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and other companies, were capable of it.

"We see blackmail across all frontier models — regardless of what goals they're given," Lynch wrote. "Plus, worse behaviors we'll detail soon."

Anthropic isn't the only AI company to release new tools this month. Google also updated its Gemini 2.5 AI models earlier this week, and OpenAI released a research preview of Codex, an AI coding agent, last week.

Anthropic's AI models have previously caused a stir for their advanced abilities. In March 2024, Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus model displayed "metacognition," or the ability to evaluate tasks on a higher level. When researchers ran a test on the model, it showed that it knew it was being tested.

Related: An OpenAI Rival Developed a Model That Appears to Have 'Metacognition,' Something Never Seen Before Publicly

Anthropic was valued at $61.5 billion as of March, and counts companies like Thomson Reuters and Amazon as some of its biggest clients.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

How Podcasting Became My Most Powerful Branding Tool (And How to Start Yours)

Podcasting offers a deeper, more personal way to engage audiences while also helping thought leaders grow their influence and network through meaningful guest conversations.

By Adam Witty
Starting a Business

I Had 'Too Much Experience' to Find a Job. So I Used Facebook to Start a Small Business That's Making About $500,000 a Year.

After Amber Starling moved to Manhattan, Kansas, a frustrating job search led to a life-changing business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Saying 'Yes' to Everything Can Stall Your Growth. Here's How to Say 'No' Without Burning Bridges.

Learn how to say "no" with grace and strategy — protecting your team, staying true to your vision and preserving relationships while building a business that thrives with integrity.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

'Continuing to Hire': Duolingo's CEO Clarifies AI Stance After Backlash — Read the Memo

Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn said he has already spoken to employees internally but wanted to share the summary with the public.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel