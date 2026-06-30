Companies Are Facing Legal Battles For Misusing AI — Here’s How to Avoid Being One of Them

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Key Takeaways Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technology implementation issue. It’s entered the legal and commercial architecture of businesses.

There’s nothing wrong with companies using AI — it’s unmanaged and unregulated adoption that is the real problem. Companies need to keep track of exactly how, when and where they use AI with AI governance documents and policies. Odds are, the government will be asking for them in the next few years.

The first wave of artificial intelligence adoption was driven by speed. Companies wanted faster research, faster drafting, faster customer service, faster sales, faster decisions. In boardrooms and management meetings, AI was presented as a productivity tool, a cost-saving mechanism and, in some cases, a competitive necessity.

That phrase is already giving way to something more serious. The next wave of AI will not be defined only by what companies can automate. It will be defined by what they can explain, defend and govern.

That is where many businesses are dangerously unprepared. For all the excitement around AI, a basic legal question remains unanswered in many organizations: If an AI system produces a harmful, biased, false or commercially damaging outcome, who is responsible?

Not theoretically. Not philosophically. Legally.

The vendor? The employee? The board? The executive who approved the tool? The department that deployed it? The company that relied on it?

AI has moved beyond the technology department

One of the biggest mistakes companies are making is treating AI as a technology implementation issue. It is not.

AI now touches contracts, employment decisions, customer communications, intellectual property, data protection, financial analysis, regulatory compliance, marketing claims, dispute resolution and board-level risk. That means AI is no longer simply a matter for IT teams. It has entered the legal and commercial architecture of the business.

The EU AI Act, which entered into force in 2024 and becomes broadly applicable from 2026, is one example of how regulators are moving AI from innovation language into legal obligations. The act introduces a risk-based framework and imposes obligations depending on how AI systems are used, especially where they are classified as high-risk.

That matters even for business outside Europe, because regulation in one major market often becomes a global reference point. Companies that operate internationally, serve European customers or use AI outputs in regulated environments cannot afford to treat AI governance as a local compliance footnote.

The legal direction is clear: AI is moving from experimentation to accountability.

The problem is not AI use, it is uncontrolled AI use

There is nothing inherently wrong with companies using AI aggressively. In fact, those that refuse to engage with it may fall behind. The danger lies in unmanaged adoption.

Many organizations already have employees using AI tools informally to draft documents, summarize confidential material, prepare client communications, analyze data or generate business ideas. Some of that use is productive. Some of it may also be creating legal exposure that senior leadership cannot see.

This is the uncomfortable truth: Many companies do not know where AI is being used inside their own business.

They cannot govern what they have not mapped. They cannot defend what they have not documented. And they cannot control risk they have allowed to spread invisibly through workflows, teams and departments.

This is not a hypothetical concern. Courts are already confronting the consequences of professionals relying on AI outputs without proper verification. Reuters has reported several cases involving AI-generated fictitious legal citations and judicial scrutiny, including fresh incidents in 2026 where lawyers faced serious professional consequences for failing to verify AI-produced material.

The lesson for business is wider than the legal profession: When AI produces a false output, the organization may still own the consequence.

AI governance is the new corporate governance

For years, corporate governance has focused on oversight, accountability, risk, ethics and transparency. AI now belongs inside that same conversation. This is not because every board member needs to become a technologist. They do not. But boards and executive teams must understand enough to ask the right questions.

Where is AI being used? What data does it process? Which decisions does it influence? Is human oversight meaningful or cosmetic? Who signs off on deployment? What happens when the system fails? Can the company produce evidence that it acted responsibly?

These are no longer technical questions. They are governance questions. The direction is important. Serious AI adoption requires structure. It requires accountability and a record of decision-making.

In the next few years, companies will not only be asked whether they used AI. They will be asked whether they used it responsibly. That distinction will matter.

The legal risk is shifting from output to process

Many leaders still think of AI risk in terms of bad outputs, a hallucinated answer, an inaccurate summary, a flawed prediction or a biased recommendation. Those risks are real. But the deeper legal issue is process.

If a company uses AI in hiring, customer advice, credit assessment, health, legal analysis, financial decisions or regulated services, the question is not only whether the output was correct, but also whether the process around that output was defensible.

Was the tool appropriate for the task? Was the data lawful and reliable? Was there human review? Were staff trained? Was the risk classification clear? Was the decision documented? Was the customer, employee or regulator misled?

This is where legal exposure grows.

A company may survive an AI mistake. It may not survive evidence that it had no governance system, no ownership structure and no meaningful oversight. The future legal test will not be perfection. No technology is perfect. The test will be whether the company acted with discipline, transparency and reasonable control.

What businesses should do now

The first step to stop treating AI governance as a policy document that sits somewhere in a compliance folder. Governance must be operational.

Every company using AI should begin with a clear internal map of where AI is being used, by whom and for what purpose. This includes formal tools approved by management and informal tools used by employees. Without that map, leadership is guessing.

The second step is classification. Not all AI use carries the same risk. Using AI to brainstorm marketing ideas is not the same as using AI to screen job applicants, draft legal submissions, advise customers or influence financial decisions. High-impact use cases require stronger oversight, clearer approval and better documentation.

The third step is ownership. Every AI system should have a named business owner. Not just an IT contact. Not just a vendor. Someone inside the organization must be responsible for its use, limits, monitoring and escalation.

The fourth step is documentation. Companies should be able to show why a toll was selected, what risks were considered, what safeguards were introduced, who approved it and how outputs are reviewed. In the AI era, evidence of responsible process may become as important as the outcome itself.

The fifth step is training. Employees do not only need to know how to use AI. They need to know when not to trust it. That requires legal literacy, commercial judgment and an understanding of where human review is essential.

These steps are not designed to slow business down. They are designed to make speed defensible. Legal should not be brought in only after something goes wrong. It should be part of how AI systems are selected, structured and deployed. The best legal function in the AI era will not simply say no. It will help design the conditions under which the business can say yes safely.

This is where legal and commercial meet. The companies that understand this now will not merely avoid risk. They will build trust infrastructure that the next era of business will depend on.