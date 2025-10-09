Key Takeaways New federal data shows how much Disney is paying its employees.

The data showed that software engineering managers earn up to $208,000.

The median salary for all Disney employees reached $55,111 in 2024.

Working at some of the biggest companies in the world, like Amazon or Microsoft, can come with high salaries — and now, newly released data gives an inside look at how pay stacks up across different departments at Disney, from tech to finance.

According to the filings, obtained by Business Insider, Disney is paying software engineering managers up to $208,000 while software engineering directors take home $230,500. Lead data engineers make around $191,000, while financial services senior managers make $164,300.

For comparison, Meta’s software engineering talent earns between $120,000 and $480,000, Google’s receives about $109,180 to $340,000, and Microsoft’s takes home between $82,971 and $284,000.

The data comes from 55 foreign visa applications Disney filed with the U.S. Department of Labor from October 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The applications were part of the H-1B visa program, which allows firms to hire skilled foreign workers temporarily. President Donald Trump issued an executive order in September that requires firms to pay $100,000 for each H-1B application. The order went into effect on Sept. 21.

The filings show that Disney pays H-1B roles as follows:

Associate Ride Control Software Engineer: $134,700

Decision Scientist, Worldwide Services: $119,028

Financial Accounting Manager, Hulu: $127,570.79

Lead Data Engineer, Streaming: $188,875.73

Senior Data Analyst, Hulu: $139,404.80

Senior Data Engineer: $177,322.31

Senior Machine Learning Scientist: $177,436.56

Senior Master Planner, Parks & Resorts: $113,500

Senior Product Manager: $170,150 to $172,932.14

Technology Manager: $162,040.76 to $193,766.26

Another data point reveals that the pay ranges included for these roles are outside the norm for most Disney workers. According to Disney’s 2025 Proxy Statement, filed in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the typical Disney employee “works a full-time hourly role in parks and has been with the Company for over seven years.” For fiscal 2024, the median employee earned $55,111.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made just over $41 million — about 746 times as much, per the proxy statement.

Disney employed approximately 233,000 workers in fiscal year 2024, with 82,000 employees located in Florida, where Walt Disney World is situated.

