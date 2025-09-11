This week, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, 81, became the world's richest person, albeit briefly, overtaking Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Ellison's wealth grew by $89 billion, reaching $383.2 billion on Wednesday, the largest one-day jump in history, per Bloomberg. It was his first time in the No. 1 spot.

It was short-lived. By the end of the day on Wednesday, Musk, 54, had re-taken the top spot again, this time by only $1 billion.

Ellison's wealth grew due to Oracle's strong earnings report on Tuesday, which had Wall Street "shocked." The earnings statement showed that in the first quarter of the year alone, Oracle had signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts.

"It was an astonishing quarter," said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

Musk, meanwhile, has been in the top spot off and on since 2021 and had been perched there for the last 300 days before Ellison took over for most of the day Wednesday.

At press time, Musk is sitting on a total net worth of $384 billion, while Ellison is at $383 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

