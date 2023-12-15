Ex-Facebook Exec Admits to Stealing $4 Million from the Company to Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle Barbara Furlow-Smiles used Meta money for personal expenses, including a $18,000 preschool tuition.

By Jonathan Small

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Furlow-Smiles, a DEI strategist, pleaded guilty to defrauding Facebook out of $4 million.
  • Furlow-Smiles used Meta money for hair style appointments and an expensive preschool.
  • Sentencing for the case is set for March 2024.

In a Facebook Story she hoped would never become public, former Facebook employee Barbara Furlow-Smiles entered a guilty plea today for stealing over $4 million from the social media giant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

The Atlanta-based Furlow-Smiles, 38, led diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs for Facebook (whose parent company is Meta) from 2017 to 2021. During that time, she used her position and Meta money to live like a rockstar, booking expensive hair stylist appointments and babysitting services. She even stole money to pay a hefty $18,000 tuition payment for a preschool.

"This defendant abused a position of trust as a global diversity executive for Facebook to defraud the company of millions of dollars, ignoring the insidious consequences of undermining the importance of her DEI mission," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Related: Beware of Prime Scams This Holiday Season, Amazon Warns

How she did it

Buchanan detailed Furlow-Smiles' elaborate scam in detail. First, she linked her corporate credit cards to her personal digital payment platforms, including PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Then, she used these apps to pay relatives and associates for goods and services allegedly for Facebook. But in reality, nothing went to the company. The accomplices returned most of the money to Furlow-Smiles as a cash kickback. To cover her fake credit card charges, Furlow-Smiles submitted fraudulent expense reports.

But the fraud did not stop there. Furlow-Smiles also hired friends and associates as vendors for Facebook, approving their inflated invoices and taking a percentage. Some services she acquired included $10,000 to an artist for a portrait.

Meta has not said much publicly about the case. In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they wrote, "We are cooperating with law enforcement on the case regarding this former program manager, and we will continue to do so."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

