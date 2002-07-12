Atlanta--Cinnabon Inc., a subsidiary of AFC Enterprises Inc., has completed a deal with JRM Bakeries LLC to convert 47 company-owned bakeries in Seattle, Chicago, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana markets to franchise ownership. JRM Bakeries also signed a deal to open an additional 45 bakeries over the next five years. -Cinnabon

Denver--Qdoba Mexican Grill inked a franchise agreement with Brooks Hospitality LLC to develop five units in the Pittsburgh area over the next five years. The first store is expected to open in September and will mark Qdoba's entrance into Pennsylvania. -Nation's Restaurant News