Zoom and Google Already Had This Product. But He Built It Anyway and Hit $1.5 Billion: ‘Care More About Your Particular Problem’

Listen to this post

Can you build a $1.5 billion company in a market that Zoom and Google already dominate? Chris Pedregal proved you can. The Granola founder sat down with the Silicon Valley Girl podcast to talk about his popular AI notepad, which records meetings, transcribes them and lets users chat with their entire meeting history.

Taking on tech giants requires patience. Rather than launching publicly, Pedregal spent a full year sitting next to 150 users, watching them install and use the product, going home to fix what was broken and doing it again the next day. He resisted a public launch until the product was “meaningfully better than the competition.” The result was 500 installs on day one with zero advertising, followed by viral organic growth that eventually attracted major enterprise clients. This kind of intense focus is harder for Big Tech companies that have to spread their attention across dozens of products and hundreds of millions of users.

The mistake most founders make, he says, is letting the noise of social media and FOMO win. “Do not let it mess with your head,” he told host Marina Mogilko. “Care more about your particular problem.” The underlying problem you’re solving probably hasn’t changed in two years. Neither has the only thing that beats Big Tech.