More seniors are working now than ever before.

Americans are worried about their finances: A survey released earlier this week from life insurance company Allianz found that 64% of adults aged 25 and older are more stressed about the thought of running out of money in retirement than they are about the idea of death.

Respondents cited high inflation (54%), insufficient Social Security checks (43%), and high taxes (43%) as the reasons they were afraid their money would run out.

Meanwhile, the magic number that most Americans think they need to retire remains high. According to a Northwestern Mutual study released earlier this month, Americans believe they need $1.26 million to retire comfortably, far less than what the median household has saved, which was $87,000 in 2022, per the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances.

It makes sense, then, that more seniors than ever are working to pay the bills, instead of retiring. A record 11.2 million seniors ages 65 and older are working at least one job, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The agency projects that number will rise to 14.8 million seniors by 2033, or 8.6% of the workforce.

And some states are better for working seniors than others.

Seniorly, a company that provides tools to search for senior living communities, released a study this month that names the 10 "Best States for Older Workers." The report analyzed data from several government agencies on median incomes, taxes, remote work options, labor force participation, business growth rate, and age-related workplace discrimination and found the best state for senior workers is Washington, according to the study.

Washington doesn't have a personal income tax and has a high median income for senior households ($63,963). The state also has the best new business growth in the nation, with 88.6% more businesses started this year than last year. One in five working seniors in Washington State (22.4%) works from home.

The other states on the list, including New Hampshire, Colorado, Alaska, and Maryland, had high labor force participation rates and household incomes.

Here are the top 10 states for senior workers, according to Seniorly.

1. Washington

Age discrimination complaints at work: 89 per 100k (Rank: 27)

Labor force participation, 60+: 29% (Rank: 33 -tie)

Median household income, 65+: $63,963 (Rank: 12)

Remote workers, 65+: 22.4% (Rank: 4)

Top personal income tax rate: 0% (Rank: 1 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: 88.6% (Rank: 1)

2. New Hampshire

Age discrimination complaints at work: 18 per 100k (Rank: 3)

Labor force participation, 60+: 35.9% (Rank: 2 - tie)

Median household income, 65+: $63,279 (Rank: 13)

Remote workers, 65+: 20.2% (Rank: 9 - tie)

Top personal income tax rate: 0% (Rank: 1 (tie)

Annual business growth rate: -0.2% (Rank: 13)

3. Alaska

Age discrimination complaints at work: 66 per 100k (Rank: 20)

Labor force participation, 60+: 31.6% (Rank: 18)

Median household income, 65+: $67,208 (Rank: 5)

Remote workers, 65+: 15.2% (Rank: 32)

Top personal income tax rate: 0% (Rank: 1 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: 4.9% (Rank: 4)

4. Maryland

Age discrimination complaints at work: 107 per 100k (Rank: 35)

Labor force participation, 60+: 35.4% (Rank: 6)

Median household income, 65+: $72,118 (Rank: 2)

Remote workers, 65+: 19.4% (Rank: 11 - tie)

Top personal income tax rate: 5.75% (Rank: 32 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: -2.9% (Rank: 21)

5. Colorado

Age discrimination complaints at work: 116 per 100k (Rank: 38)

Labor force participation, 60+: 32.5% (Rank: 11 - tie)

Median household income, 65+: $64,210 (Rank: 11)

Remote workers, 65+: 23.8% (Rank: 2)

Top personal income tax rate: 4.4% (Rank: 18)

Annual business growth rate: 3.1% (Rank: 6)

6. Connecticut

Age discrimination complaints at work: 33 per 100k (Rank: 9 - tie)

Labor force participation, 60+: 34.9% (Rank: 7)

Median household income, 65+: $66,407 (Rank: 7)

Remote workers, 65+: 17.9% (Rank: 15)

Top personal income tax rate: 6.6% (Rank: 40 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: -0.3% (Rank: 14)

7. Massachusetts

Age discrimination complaints at work: 32 per 100k (Rank: 8)

Labor force participation, 60+: 35.7% (Rank: 4)

Median household income, 65+: $63,240 (Rank: 14)

Remote workers, 65+: 17.5% (Rank: 16)

Top personal income tax rate: 5% (Rank: 26 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: -4.4% (Rank: 25)

8. South Dakota

Age discrimination complaints at work: 55 per 100k (Rank: 17)

Labor force participation, 60+: 35.5% (Rank: 5)

Median household income, 65+: $53,981 (Rank: 29)

Remote workers, 65+: 14.5% (Rank: 35)

Top personal income tax rate: 0% (Rank: 1 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: 1.7% (Rank: 8)

9. Utah

Age discrimination complaints at work: 45 per 100k (Rank: 14)

Labor force participation, 60+: 32.5% (Rank: 11 - tie)

Median household income, 65+: $67,374 (Rank: 4)

Remote workers, 65+: 18.9% (Rank: 13)

Top personal income tax rate: 4.8% (Rank: 23 - tie)

Annual business growth rate: -10.4% (Rank: 42 - tie)

10. Vermont

Age discrimination complaints at work: 20 per 100k (Rank: 4)

Labor force participation, 60+: 34.1% (Rank: 8)

Median household income, 65+: $55,201 (Rank: 25)

Remote workers, 65+: 22.9% (Rank: 3)

Top personal income tax rate: 8.75% (Rank: 44)

Annual business growth rate: -1.8% (Rank: 17)

For the full list, click here.