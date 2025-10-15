Key Takeaways Selena Gomez reached billionaire status in September 2024 mostly due to her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

Now, she’s crediting her fellow billionaire bestie, Taylor Swift, with giving her solid business advice.

Here’s the one-sentence advice Swift told Gomez about business.

Selena Gomez, 33, became a billionaire last year mostly due to her popular cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. Earlier this year, the company was valued at $2.7 billion.

Now, she’s crediting her close friend, Taylor Swift (who became a billionaire the year before, in October 2023, per Bloomberg), with giving her great business advice to help her get there.

At Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Gomez told the crowd that Swift said: ‘If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”

Gomez said this advice led her to make sure that she surrounds herself with people who know more than she does.

Skims co-founder and Good American CEO Emma Grede feels the same way. She previously told Entrepreneur that her approach to management is “hiring the best people and getting out of their way.”

“Hire the right people and then don’t meddle,” Grede said. “I am not skilled in negotiating film contracts, but I hire the right people who can.”

