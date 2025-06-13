Here Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs For New Graduates With a Bachelor's Degree — and They All Start at Six Figures According to a new report from Resume Genius, finding a high-paying job as a new grad is possible, even in this market.
The job market for new graduates has been called tough, bleak, and the worst in years — the unemployment rate for new college grads (ages 22 to 27) was 5.8% as of March, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The national average, meanwhile, was 4.2%.
But it's not all bad news. Fortunately, jobs with high pay (read: over $100,000) do still exist, but it's just more important than ever to find ways to stand out in the job search.
Related: Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures
"Getting a high-paying job as a new grad is possible, but you need to show employers more than just your degree," said Nathan Soto, career expert at online career platform Resume Genius, in an email. "Highlight the experience, certifications, and strengths that match what the employer says they're looking for in the job ad."
That's why Resume Genius researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and a job platform that focuses on new grads to reveal its 2025 High-Paying, New Grads Jobs Report, released this week.
"Internships, class projects, and even side gigs can be really effective at proving you've got the skills companies are looking for," Soto said. "Don't forget to tailor your resume for each job."
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs for new graduates in 2025 (and all are six-figures). For the full list, click here.
Related: New Jobs Report Shows a 'Steady But Cautious' Labor Market As Hiring Slows: 'A Temporary Chill'
1. Product marketing manager
- Median annual salary: $159,660
- Number of jobs (2023): 411,300
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 8%
2. Machine learning engineer
- Median annual salary: $140,910
- Number of jobs (2023): 36,600
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 26%
3. Avionics systems manager
- Median annual salary: $134,830
- Number of jobs (2023): 68,900
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%
4. Software developer
- Median annual salary: $131,450
- Number of jobs (2023): 1,897,100
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 17%
5. IT security analyst
- Median annual salary: $124,910
- Number of jobs (2023): 180,700
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 33%
6. Electrical engineer
- Median annual salary: $118,780
- Number of jobs (2023): 287,800
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 9%
7. Mechanical engineer
- Median annual salary: $102,320
- Number of jobs (2023): 291,900
- Estimated job growth: 11%
8. Financial advisor
- Median annual salary: $102,140
- Number of jobs (2023): 321,100
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 17%
9. Financial analyst
- Median annual salary: $101,190
- Number of jobs (2023): 404,800
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 9%
10. Project manager
- Median annual salary: $100,750
- Number of jobs (2023): 973,600
- Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 7%