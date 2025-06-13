According to a new report from Resume Genius, finding a high-paying job as a new grad is possible, even in this market.

The job market for new graduates has been called tough, bleak, and the worst in years — the unemployment rate for new college grads (ages 22 to 27) was 5.8% as of March, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The national average, meanwhile, was 4.2%.

But it's not all bad news. Fortunately, jobs with high pay (read: over $100,000) do still exist, but it's just more important than ever to find ways to stand out in the job search.

"Getting a high-paying job as a new grad is possible, but you need to show employers more than just your degree," said Nathan Soto, career expert at online career platform Resume Genius, in an email. "Highlight the experience, certifications, and strengths that match what the employer says they're looking for in the job ad."

That's why Resume Genius researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and a job platform that focuses on new grads to reveal its 2025 High-Paying, New Grads Jobs Report, released this week.

"Internships, class projects, and even side gigs can be really effective at proving you've got the skills companies are looking for," Soto said. "Don't forget to tailor your resume for each job."

Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs for new graduates in 2025 (and all are six-figures). For the full list, click here.

1. Product marketing manager

Median annual salary: $159,660

Number of jobs (2023): 411,300

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 8%

2. Machine learning engineer

Median annual salary: $140,910

Number of jobs (2023): 36,600

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 26%

3. Avionics systems manager

Median annual salary: $134,830

Number of jobs (2023): 68,900

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

4. Software developer

Median annual salary: $131,450

Number of jobs (2023): 1,897,100

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 17%

5. IT security analyst

Median annual salary: $124,910

Number of jobs (2023): 180,700

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 33%

6. Electrical engineer

Median annual salary: $118,780

Number of jobs (2023): 287,800

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 9%

7. Mechanical engineer

Median annual salary: $102,320

Number of jobs (2023): 291,900

Estimated job growth: 11%

8. Financial advisor

Median annual salary: $102,140

Number of jobs (2023): 321,100

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 17%

9. Financial analyst

Median annual salary: $101,190

Number of jobs (2023): 404,800

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 9%

10. Project manager