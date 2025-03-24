'Money Is Pouring In': President Donald Trump Announces Hyundai, Other Companies Investing Billions in U.S. At the White House on Monday, Trump announced that Hyundai is investing $20 billion in the U.S.

By Erin Davis

Win McNamee | Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung (R), Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (C) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) at an investment announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washing

South Korean-based Hyundai announced a $20 billion investment in the U.S., CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump made the announcement alongside Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry at the White House on Monday.

The investment includes building a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana that's expected to add around 1,500 jobs.

Related: Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son Announced a $100 Billion Investment in the U.S.

It's the latest in a series of U.S. investment announcements.

"Money is pouring in," Trump said at the event. "This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work."

Axios recently reported that Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said the best way his company can "navigate tariffs" is to "increase localization."

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced on Friday that it will invest more than $55 billion in the U.S. over four years, including building four new manufacturing plants, a 25% increase in investments compared with the four years prior.

Related: What Is Stargate? OpenAI, Oracle, Softbank, and President Trump Team Up for $500B AI Infrastructure Initiative.

"Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting-edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world," J&J Chairman and CEO Joaquin Duato said in a statement.

Moreover, last month, Eli Lilly and Co., a rival of J&J, announced it intends to build four new factories in the U.S. and bring 10,000 construction jobs along with 3,000 jobs for engineers, scientists, operations personnel, and lab technicians.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says There's One Trait That Contributes 'an Embarrassing Amount' to Being Successful

Jassy succeeded founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon's CEO in 2021.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Confront Underperforming Employees With Confidence By Following This Guide to Effective Accountability

Are you struggling to hold employees accountable without creating conflict? This guide will show you how to confront underperformance with confidence, ensuring clear expectations, productive conversations and a stronger, more accountable team.

By Scott Greenberg
Buying / Investing in Business

Invest in the AI That Will Make Chatbots Obsolete

The only technology with an on-ramp to AGI.

By StackCommerce
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette