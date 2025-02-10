There was no way to capture the true value of Michael Jordan's estate based on comparable properties.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with real-estate agent Kofi Nartey 49, who was one of the listing agents for Michael Jordan's mansion in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The over-the-top home went on the market for $29 million in 2012 and finally sold for $9.5 million in 2024 with another broker. The conversation was edited for length and clarity.

The Jordan estate had been on the market for about seven years prior to me coming on board.

I've represented a handful of famous clients, like Nick Young, Jason Kidd, Neve Campbell, Matt Kemp, and Kevin Durant.

The goal was to speak to the avatar of the potential buyer: Who would want the story that comes with owning a trophy property like that? The buyer of this property is going to walk away from the closing table, text his buddies, and say, "Dude, I just bought MJ's house."

Someone gets to tell that story and gets to leverage that story. It becomes not only a talking point, but a source of connections, a source of storytelling, a source of business opportunities, and more. Even if that's not your main purpose, it's an ancillary benefit that can't be ignored and that I wanted to promote.

Jordan put his own stamp on the mansion

A lot of the homes we deal with are one-of-one custom builds built specifically for the client. We use the typical "comp" analysis when we're running numbers to get a baseline, and then we adjust up or down based on different attributes of the property.

There was no way to capture the true value of Michael Jordan's estate based on comparable properties. The best houses in the neighborhood are maybe 10,000 square feet. This one is 56,000 square feet — there's no real comp for it.

Because he was such a huge public figure, he wanted to be able to enjoy himself in his own home without having to face paparazzi and hang out with his family.

You've earned the right to customize the hell out of the house, so make it your own and enjoy it.

Jordan had a 23 on the gate. The house has its own full-court gym, full training facilities, cigar lounges, and a swimming pool shaped like a basketball hoop. It has its own pond stocked with fish. It has a par-three golf hole. It has a whole hair salon for his wife.

You're doing yourself a disservice by trying to normalize those things. If anything, you have to lean into those differentiators — capture that story and tell it the right way.

I wanted to raise the house's profile in the hopes of landing a buyer

The call to get the listing wasn't surreal.

The call that was surreal was when Michael Jordan himself called me.

He called me to tell me a little bit more about the vision and answer a few questions I had to extract the story behind building such an amazing property.

It was not just selling another house, not just selling a bigger, better property in the neighborhood. The idea of selling a legendary estate, a trophy property, hadn't fully been embraced.

I wanted to begin repositioning the marketing strategy by changing the price. I picked numbers that added up to the number 23: $14,855,000. That became international news alone.

I offered prospective buyers a pair of each Jordan shoe that had come out in the buyer's size if they bought the home. That made international news.

The pricing strategy was more than fair. It was just a matter of capturing the right story to bring in the right buyer.

I would get calls directly from qualified buyers asking about it. I would also get a lot of silly and fun calls like, "Hey, can I play Michael one-on-one for the house?"

We have some markets and some properties that take two or three years to sell. It's not very common, but some do take more time.

I didn't get a chance to close the deal, but I think I could have

I only had the listing for 11 months in 2015.

I changed companies and the listing stayed with the old company — and then that company lost the listing.

I think given a little bit longer, we would've been able to get the deal done. Given the initial momentum and increase in visibility — the increase in excitement and showings — I think we would have been able to get more than $9.5 million.

At the end of the day, the number that it sells for is the number that everyone agrees to. That's what a buyer decided they were willing to pay, and what Michael Jordan was willing to sell it for.

But I also think that there are some things that can always be done differently to squeeze a bit more value out of a property like that.