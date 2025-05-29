Victoria's Secret Website Is Still Down After Massive 'Security Incident' — Here's What We Know The retailer's website is completely dark (well, more like a shade of pink) with online operations in the U.S. shuttered.

By Erin Davis

Victoria's Secret is still completely offline on Thursday, with the website showing only a shade of pink with a text statement.

"Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident," the copy reads. "We have taken down our website and some [in-store] services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations."

On Wednesday, Victoria's Secret confirmed that a breach had occurred but did not disclose more information. CNN notes that it is rare for a company of this size to have its website go fully down.

The "security incident" also reportedly affected internal operations. Bloomberg reports that some employees were locked out of their emails.

Screenshot of Victoria's Secret website at press time

According to a note seen by Bloomberg, Victoria's Secret CEO Hillary Super told employees: "Recovery is going to take a while."

The company notes on its website that its stores are still open, despite the interruptions.

"We appreciate your patience during this process," the statement continues. "In the meantime, our Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open, and we look forward to serving you."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

