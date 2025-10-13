Key Takeaways JPMorgan Chase is the biggest bank in the U.S., with $3.6 trillion in assets.

The bank revealed on Monday that it is investing $1.5 trillion across the next decade in critical industries like technology and defense.

As part of the effort, JPMorgan is establishing an external advisory council to guide its investment strategy.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. with $3.6 trillion in assets, announced in a press release on Monday that it is investing $1.5 trillion over the next decade as part of its “Security and Resiliency Initiative” to help build up industries critical to the U.S. economy and national security, like energy, manufacturing and defense.

As part of the plan, JPMorgan said it would “make direct equity and venture capital investments of up to $10 billion” into companies that fall within four key focus areas: supply chain and advanced manufacturing, including critical minerals and robotics; defense and aerospace, including AI and drones; energy independence and resilience, like battery storage; and strategic technologies, including AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing.

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, in a press release about the initiative. “America needs more speed and investment.”

Dimon also said that the new initiative will focus on making sure Americans have steady access to “life-saving medicines.” He said it would also help “build energy systems” to meet the growing demands driven by AI technology.

JPMorgan noted in the release that it had initially planned to invest about $1 trillion over the next decade in these sectors. With this new initiative, the bank is adding an extra $500 billion — a 50% increase over its previous plan.

According to the release, JPMorgan said it would hire an unspecified number of bankers, investment specialists, and industry experts. The bank is also establishing an external advisory council comprised of public- and private-sector leaders to provide guidance and oversight for its investment strategy.

JPMorgan states that it collaborates with approximately 34,000 mid-sized businesses and serves more than 90% of companies on the Fortune 500 list. At the time of writing, the bank’s market capitalization was $846 billion, higher than the market values of rivals Bank of America ($363 billion), Wells Fargo ($252 billion), and Citigroup ($177 billion) combined.