JPMorgan Will Fire Junior Bankers Over a Common Practice That CEO Jamie Dimon Calls 'Unethical' According to a leaked memo, JPMorgan is telling junior analysts that they will be fired if they accept another job in advance.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase has a new policy on job hopping.
  • In a leaked email, JPMorgan executives warn junior analysts that they will be fired if they accept another job offer within 18 months of joining the company.
  • This means that junior bankers at JPMorgan can no longer accept private equity job offers years in advance.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. with $3.9 trillion in assets, is cracking down on junior employees accepting other positions while working at the firm, according to a leaked email.

Private equity firms offer candidates jobs up to two years in advance of a start date. This extended timeline means that recent graduates often seek out high-paying private equity jobs before (or while) working as investment banking analysts at companies like JPMorgan.

Now, JPMorgan is warning incoming U.S. analysts that they will be fired if they accept a future-dated job offer within 18 months of joining the firm.

Related: JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

The leaked email, sent by JPMorgan's co-heads of global banking, Filippo Gori and John Simmons, to newly recruited analysts last week, reads: "If you accept a position with another company before joining us or within your first 18 months, you will be provided notice and your employment with the firm will end."

The new policy is intended to remove any "potential conflicts of interest" and maintain the trust of the bank's clients, the email explains. The memo also states that analysts can be fired for missing onboarding sessions and summer training.

The email added that, in return, JPMorgan would reduce the time it takes to get to the associate level, from three years to two and a half years, to promote promising talent more quickly.

Related: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Just Made a Big Announcement About His Retirement Timeline: 'I Love What I Do'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, 69, addressed the problem of losing talent to private equity late last year, calling the practice "unethical."

"I know a lot of you work at JPMorgan, you take a job at a private equity shop before you even start with us," Dimon said at a talk at Georgetown University in September. "I think that's unethical. I don't like it."

Dimon said that the practice of job hopping to private equity puts JPMorgan "in a conflicted position" because junior analysts are already promised to another firm while dealing with confidential information at JPMorgan.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Private equity typically pays more compared to investment banking. Associates at private equity firms make a median of $236,000 per year, including base pay and bonuses, according to Glassdoor data. In comparison, first-year analysts at JPMorgan make $100,000 per year in base salary, with pay rising to $105,000 for second-year analysts and $110,000 for third-year staff.

Investment banking hours are also longer than private equity hours, though JPMorgan began restricting junior investment bankers' working hours to 80 hours a week in September. Private equity firms still require less office time, an average of 60 to 70 hours per week. The average U.S. workweek was 34.3 hours in May.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million in Year 1

With nearly $40,000 in first-week sales and $1 million in her first year, DeSario Turner's story is a blueprint for success.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Hiring Trifecta — How to Recruit the Dream Team For Your Business

Hiring looks different at every company, but these three things are always non-negotiable.

By Milos Eric
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Learn How to Create Profitable Online Content for Only $25

The revenue you can really count on is what you generate yourself.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

JPMorgan Will Fire Junior Bankers Over a Practice That CEO Jamie Dimon Calls 'Unethical'

According to a leaked memo, JPMorgan is telling junior analysts that they will be fired if they accept another job in advance.

By Sherin Shibu