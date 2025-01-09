Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing, while Planet Fitness is offering free use of their facilities. Here's how businesses are reacting to the devastation.

Several wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, including the Palisades Fire, which has destroyed about 27 square miles.

At least five people have been killed, more than 100,000 people have been forced from their homes, and it is estimated that thousands of structures have burned. Fueled by intense winds, officials say it is the most destructive fire Los Angeles has ever seen. More than 350,000 customers are without power.

Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu | Getty Images

Some businesses are immediately reacting, including Airbnb, which is offering residents who have lost their homes or have been forced to evacuate the fires free, temporary housing.

Airbnb.org, Airbnb's nonprofit arm, is partnering with 211 LA, a 40-year-old nonprofit organization that connects residents with essential health and human services. The stays are "completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts — many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org," according to a press release.

The program is currently focused on those in the Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar areas. Impacted residents can request assistance by filling out this intake form.

Planet Fitness is offering a slew of services to anyone impacted by the devastation, according to local news outlet, KTLA.

The fitness chain is providing free access to Wi-Fi, locker rooms, showers, HydroMassage loungers, and electrical outlets through at least January 15. There are more than 60 locations in the Los Angeles area, though it is not yet known which, if any, have been affected by the fires.

Uber and Lyft are providing free rides to shelters for those in fire-impacted areas, per the New York Times.

On X, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote that SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in Los Angeles.

This story will be updated.