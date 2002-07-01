Acquisition News--Baja Fresh, Burger King

<b></b>

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. has completed the acquisition of Fresh Enterprises Inc., owner and operator of the Baja Fresh Mexican Grill. The acquisition of the 173-unit Baja Fresh chain brings the number of units in the Wendy's International system, which also includes the Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers and Tim Hortons brands, to more than 8,300 worldwide. -Wendy's International Inc.

London--Britain's Diageo Plc is close to selling fast-food chain Burger King to a management-led team backed by Texas Pacific Group for about $2.3 billion in a deal that could be announced this month. At least three rival bidding groups have reached the final stages of the auction for the world's No. 2 hamburger chain, but U.S. private equity group Texas Pacific, which has the support of Burger King chairman John Dasburg, is seen ahead of the other two, sources say. -Reuters

