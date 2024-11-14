Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates His Anniversary With Priscilla Chan By Recording His Own Version of a 'Lyrical Masterpiece' Zuckerberg and T-Pain teamed up to create "Z-Pain."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s dating anniversary present for his wife was his own version of T-Pain’s "Get Low."
  • Zuckerberg’s voice is featured heavily in the track, which was the song that was playing when he first met his wife, Priscilla Chan.
  • Chan’s reaction to the gift was to laugh and call it "so romantic."

Mark Zuckerberg recently hit the studio to set the bar higher for anniversary gifts.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the 40-year-old Meta founder and CEO announced a surprise for his 39-year-old wife Priscilla Chan. The song "Get Low" by T-Pain was playing when Zuckerberg and Chan first met at a Harvard party, and Zuckerberg mentioned in the post that they listen to it every year on their dating anniversary.

This year, though, the musical soundtrack sounded a little different — Zuckerberg recorded his own version of "Get Low," and released it on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and Deezer too, as a gift for Chan.

Zuckerberg's autotuned voice features heavily on the 3-minute 28-minute acoustic track, which he recorded with T-Pain. T-Pain has about a 30-second presence, or one verse, on the track; the rest is all Zuckerberg. The two collaborated under the mash-up name Z-Pain.

"This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post that showed him in the studio with T-Pain. "Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️"

Zuckerberg shared Chan's reaction to the gift on his Instagram story. She laughed when she heard the song and called it "so romantic."

"21 years later, I can't get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories," she said.

This isn't the first out-of-the-box gift Zuckerberg has given Chan. In August, he gifted her a turquoise statue at least 7 feet tall of herself. The statue features Chan barefoot and mid-step, wrapped in a shiny silver garment.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Zuckerberg is the third richest person in the world at the time of writing, with a total net worth of $205 billion.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

