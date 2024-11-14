Mark Zuckerberg recently hit the studio to set the bar higher for anniversary gifts.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the 40-year-old Meta founder and CEO announced a surprise for his 39-year-old wife Priscilla Chan. The song "Get Low" by T-Pain was playing when Zuckerberg and Chan first met at a Harvard party, and Zuckerberg mentioned in the post that they listen to it every year on their dating anniversary.

This year, though, the musical soundtrack sounded a little different — Zuckerberg recorded his own version of "Get Low," and released it on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and Deezer too, as a gift for Chan.

Zuckerberg's autotuned voice features heavily on the 3-minute 28-minute acoustic track, which he recorded with T-Pain. T-Pain has about a 30-second presence, or one verse, on the track; the rest is all Zuckerberg. The two collaborated under the mash-up name Z-Pain.

"This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post that showed him in the studio with T-Pain. "Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P ❤️"

Zuckerberg shared Chan's reaction to the gift on his Instagram story. She laughed when she heard the song and called it "so romantic."

"21 years later, I can't get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories," she said.

This isn't the first out-of-the-box gift Zuckerberg has given Chan. In August, he gifted her a turquoise statue at least 7 feet tall of herself. The statue features Chan barefoot and mid-step, wrapped in a shiny silver garment.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Zuckerberg is the third richest person in the world at the time of writing, with a total net worth of $205 billion.

