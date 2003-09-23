Get All Access for $5/mo

Shop the Competition Don't just compare prices--evaluate how their sites handle online purchases.

Fully explore competitors' Web sites, try to understand therationale behind their formats and even test-drive their systems.For example, if a competitor has a shopping cart, run through themechanics of what it's like to make an order using that cart;you can always cancel at the last minute. You may discover thatyour own site needs improvements.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For YourBusiness

