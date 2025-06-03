His Company Made Almost $500 Million Last Year. So Why Is MrBeast Borrowing Money From His Mom to Pay for His Wedding? YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, posted on X that he's borrowing money from his mom to pay for his wedding to Thea Booysen.

By David James

He's the top YouTuber in the world with 400 million subscribers, but his mom is still paying for his wedding. So why does 27-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, need to borrow cash for his upcoming nuptials to YouTuber Thea Booysen?

Posting on X, Donaldson explained, "I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything."

Hard to say if he is being tongue-in-cheek about it. Donaldson goes on to write, "But sure, on paper the business I own are worth a lot," and there's nothing ambiguous about that.

Bloomberg reports that Beast Industries made over $400 million last year and is raising money at a $5 billion valuation to found a holding company to own and control all of his businesses, including the chocolate brand Feastables, the snack business Lunchly, and his video production company.

Jimmy Donaldson started his YouTube channel in 2012, which became wildly popular thanks to his wild, high-budget challenge videos like "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!" and "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000" that have garnered hundreds of millions of views.

In 2024, he launched "Beast Games," an Amazon Prime-exclusive game show with a $100 million budget. The show faced financial troubles — during an appearance on the podcast Diary of a CEO, Donaldson explained that the show went way over budget and that he had to spend "tens of millions" of his own money to cover the difference. Hopefully, he didn't call his mom for help with that bill.

Season Two of Beast Games does not yet have a release date, but if you think you have what it takes to take on their next bonkers challenge, you can apply here to compete.

