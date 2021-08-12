NASA Ups the Odds of a Giant Asteroid Called Bennu Hitting Earth The odds of Bennu smashing into our planet have increased, but they're still pretty far out.

By Kenny Herzog Edited by Amanda Breen

NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission

The only thing more existential to our global economy than a pandemic-fueled recession and labor shortages would be a planet-sized space rock colliding head-on with Earth and making all mortal matters moot.

Don't panic: It likely won't occur. Though it is slightly more probable than previously imagined.

As part of a collaborative effort between NASA, the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin, a spacecraft named OSIRIS-REx has spent two years observing an enormous asteroid dubbed Bennu. OSIRIS even collected a sample from the behemoth's carbon-rich surface. The end result? Whereas scientists previously pegged the odds of Bennu — which was selected from a pageant of sorts of nearly 200 ominous asteroids — of crashing into Earth by 2200 at 1 in 2,700, the trajectory has shifted. There is now a 1-in-1,750 chance of Bennu making impact through the year 2300. In fact, if this apocalyptic event were to bear out, the study's authors have zeroed in on Sept. 24, 2182 as theoretical D-Day.

Related: This Is Why the Asteroid Psyche 16 Is Worth More Than the Entire Global Economy of Planet Earth

Don't actually despair. As one of the scientists told reporters, per CNBC, "We shouldn't be worried about it too much.... Overall, the situation has improved."

As for that sample they collected, it won't descend back to our turf until September 24, 2023, so humanity's brightest minds have precisely 159 years from that point to ensure that's the last we see of it.
Kenny Herzog

Entrepreneur Staff

Digital Content Director

Kenny Herzog is currently Digital Content Director at Entrepreneur Media. Previously, he has served as Editor in Chief or Managing Editor for several online and print publications, and contributed his byline to outlets including Rolling Stone, New York Magazine/Vulture, Esquire, The Ringer, Men's Health, TimeOut New York, A.V. Club, Men's Journal, Mic, Mel, Nylon and many more.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

I Had 'Too Much Experience' to Find a Job. So I Used Facebook to Start a Small Business That's Making About $500,000 a Year.

After Amber Starling moved to Manhattan, Kansas, a frustrating job search led to a life-changing business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Most Major Retailers Are Open on Memorial Day, Except One. Here's What's Open and Closed This Monday.

From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'I Run My House Like a Military Operation': Skims Chief Emma Grede Says This Is Her Precise Daily Routine

Grede is a CEO, founder, and serial entrepreneur. Here's how she prioritizes her day.

By Sherin Shibu