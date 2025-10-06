A message was posted to the website over the weekend to alert customers.

Key Takeaways Rite Aid posted on its website Saturday that “all Rite Aid stores have closed.”

The pharmacy was founded in 1962.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy twice in the last two years.

Rite Aid has closed all of its locations after more than 60 years in business, according to its website.

“All Rite Aid stores have now closed, the text reads. “We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.”

The pharmacy was founded in 1962 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. At its peak, the company had more than 5,000 stores. The New York Times reports that, by 2023, the number was down to 2,000 stores and around 45,000 employees.

However, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy twice in the last couple of years, in October 2023 and then again this past May, and has been closing stores ever since.

Still, as of just last week, there were 89 stores open in 78 cities, according to data company ScrapeHero.

As of press time, there have not been any public statements from Rite Aid other than the website notice. The company’s last Instagram post was in April 2025.

