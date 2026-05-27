Rob Mac Shares the One-Word Reason He Teamed Up With Enterprise for a Truly Wild World Cup Sweepstakes

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From creating the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, to putting the little-known Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in the global spotlight, writer/actor/producer and entrepreneur Rob Mac has a habit of going big. So when Enterprise approached him about a World Cup partnership promising to give away dozens of cars, he got the telltale sign that this was something he wanted to be part of: “Goosebumps,” he told me over a Zoom call. “It just gave me goosebumps because I love the idea of how this can change so many people’s lives in an incredibly exciting way.”

Here’s the deal: Enterprise’s #OnEveryCorner sweepstakes will give away a free car for every corner kick goal scored throughout the 2026 World Cup. A quick stat check shows that there will be an estimated 1,000 corner kicks during the tournament, with a likelihood of 30-50 goals scored off them. That’s a lot of cars.

To enter, fans should post #OnEveryCorner and #Sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise on X or sign up on OnEveryCorner.com from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

I spoke with Rob about the sweepstakes, soccer and his best advice for entrepreneurs looking for their next big win.

Dan Bova: You are one of the most successful comedy writers and performers, but you’re also this incredible entrepreneur and marketing genius. Is there a crossover between how you create a great TV show and how you go about creating a great campaign?

Rob Mac: I think it’s all about what gives you goosebumps. I don’t do a ton of sponsorship work outside of what we do with Wrexham’s sponsors and partners. We have a lot of incoming calls, which is great, but if it doesn’t resonate with us and our values don’t line up, we tend to pass regardless of whether the money’s good. But for this, I just thought the promotion was incredible, and it gave me goosebumps. I love the idea of taking one of the biggest football tournaments in the world, and taking one of the most exciting moments in the game, which is a corner kick, and giving people an opportunity to win a car. There will be about 1,000 corner kicks, so that’s 1,000 opportunities to give away a car.

Between Always Sunny and Wrexham, you seem to be a man who is quite comfortable with risk-taking. Is that something you’ve developed or is that something you’ve kinda always had in you?

I don’t know. I was just Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with my kids last night — my boys are 15 and 14 — and Caitlin and I are doing our best to raise them to be the best versions of themselves. They’re always asking us questions about how or why we made decisions over our lives, and sometimes we don’t know the answer. So we’re watching the movie, and it was the first time that I really thought about how profound it was for me. Even though it’s super silly, I realized that, whether conscious or unconscious, a lot of the way I approach life is the way Ferris did. He’s full of joy and brings happiness and fun to the world. He’s not cruel. He’s not mean. Any joke he makes is not at the expense of other people. He’s got something to say, but doesn’t take himself too seriously. And he’s taking risks throughout the entire movie — huge risks. Like scamming his parents and the school, and going up on a float and singing in front of thousands of people in a parade. And I thought, “Oh, I think I’ve modeled my entire life after this guy.” He’s trying to be good-natured and taking big swings. And sometimes it goes great, and sometimes, you know, he drives a Ferrari through a plate-glass window.

What’s your business hot take? Something that drives you nuts.

Just the assumption that because it’s been done that way before, that’s the only way to do it. I find I come up against that on a daily basis. And I never do that. I think that’s a muscle that I’ve definitely worked out over the years. And another truth that has been illuminated over the years is demystification, like in The Wizard of Oz — that’s a real thing. Each time you level up and you get to where you think everybody’s got it figured out, you look around and you realize nobody’s got it figured out. I try to demystify stratification for people — there isn’t a lot of difference between the person looking for the job and the person hiring for the job. And trust me, they’re rooting for you. They want you to get it. The other option is creating your own job. A lot of people may be afraid to take that leap or don’t know how to do it, and a huge part of what we’re always trying to encourage people to do is to sometimes just close your eyes and jump in and see what happens.

What’s your advice for people dealing with imposter syndrome? Who get to that level and feel like a fraud?

Everybody feels that — everybody I’ve ever talked to at every level, in every industry, feels that at some point. And it is just like anything else, it’s something you have to rep out. We have a maxim: get it wrong faster. We built it over time with Always Sunny. Just try it. Iterate. What’s the worst that could happen? It’s a bad idea. Who cares? Recently, someone talked to me about a company that I had started that didn’t work, and I had forgotten about it. I forgot that it existed. I just moved on to the next thing. As long as you can check the boxes: Did I show up every day? Yes. Did I give my best? Yes. Did I believe in it? If the answer is yes and it didn’t work, okay, that’s life. Move on to the next thing.