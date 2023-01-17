Shane Co. Is Ready to Pay Someone $1,500 to Go On 15 First Dates
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the jewelry company wants to provide some help getting past the awkward first date stage.
Shane Co. has announced a contest to pay one lucky individual $1,500 for 15 first dates. The winner must also document their dating journey and report on their experience.
The jewelry company's contest comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Unsurprisingly, Shane said in a release that it hopes the winner will find their person throughout their journey and possibly seal the deal with an engagement ring from one of their outlets. As for how the dates happen: The winner will have five months to seek potential partners to meet in person, via dating apps, on blind dates, or any other method. Then, however you encounter them, you must go on first dates with 15 people.
Date locales can include anything from fine dining to a meeting in a coffee shop. Winners must record the date with a photo and complete a worksheet documenting what happened. The company acknowledges that sometimes first dates are busts and doesn't object to second dates; they won't count toward a total of 15.
Shane Co. says it encourages approaching the journey with safety in mind and recommends that the winner set up public dates and use a buddy system.
The contest is open to singles 18 years or older, U.S. citizens, and permanent residents. To apply, contestants must complete an entry form on the company's website — answer some questions, and provide a name and email so Shane Co. can notify the selected winner. Only applicants who complete the entry form will have an official entry into the candidate pool.
All entries are due by February 10th, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST, and the winner will be announced on February 27th, 2023. So, if you have 15 dates in you, sign up here.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
-
This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?
-
How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education
-
Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things
-
3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure
-
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
-
Once a Skeptic, Elon Musk Now Embraces This Divisive Workplace Policy — and You Should, Too.