Shane Co. has announced a contest to pay one lucky individual $1,500 for 15 first dates. The winner must also document their dating journey and report on their experience.

The jewelry company's contest comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Unsurprisingly, Shane said in a release that it hopes the winner will find their person throughout their journey and possibly seal the deal with an engagement ring from one of their outlets. As for how the dates happen: The winner will have five months to seek potential partners to meet in person, via dating apps, on blind dates, or any other method. Then, however you encounter them, you must go on first dates with 15 people.

Date locales can include anything from fine dining to a meeting in a coffee shop. Winners must record the date with a photo and complete a worksheet documenting what happened. The company acknowledges that sometimes first dates are busts and doesn't object to second dates; they won't count toward a total of 15.

Shane Co. says it encourages approaching the journey with safety in mind and recommends that the winner set up public dates and use a buddy system.

The contest is open to singles 18 years or older, U.S. citizens, and permanent residents. To apply, contestants must complete an entry form on the company's website — answer some questions, and provide a name and email so Shane Co. can notify the selected winner. Only applicants who complete the entry form will have an official entry into the candidate pool.

All entries are due by February 10th, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST, and the winner will be announced on February 27th, 2023. So, if you have 15 dates in you, sign up here.