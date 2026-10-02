Want to Skip College for a Year to Learn AI? This Silicon Valley-Backed Academy Is Free and Comes With $55K in Perks.

Listen to this post

Roughly 50 graduating high school seniors may soon be lining up for an AI-powered gap year — tuition-free.

Andreessen Horowitz is leading a $42 million investment in the Horowitz Andreessen Academy, a for-profit San Francisco school the venture firm incubated. Backers also include Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan. The academy plans to welcome the students in September 2027 for a one-year fellowship, Fox Business reports.

Coursework will revolve around projects and lectures from tech leaders, with traditional tests and homework taking a backseat. Each student will receive more than $50,000 in computing credits and other resources, plus $5,000 for travel and exploration. Udemy co-founder Gagan Biyani is CEO.

Founder Ben Horowitz says AI will be “as transformational to jobs as the Industrial Revolution” was to agrarian society. The academy also plans to seek regulatory approval for a two-year program that could start in fall 2028, with tuition comparable to elite private universities.