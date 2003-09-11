Camille's Sidewalk Cafe Expansion News <B></B>

Tulsa, Oklahoma--Camille's Sidewalk Café has signed development agreements for California and Pennsylvania. A multiunit development agreement will bring 20 restaurants to the Los Angeles, Orange County, Conejo Valley and Simi Valley regions of California, with the first restaurant opening within a year. A second multiunit development agreement will bring 15 restaurants to Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Berks, Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, with the first of those restaurants also slated to open within a year. -Fransmart

