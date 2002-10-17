Tony Roma's to Bring Express Model from Venezuela to U.S.

<b></b>

Dallas--Romacorp Inc. is continuing to study a nearly year-old test of small Tony Roma's Express units in Venezuela and has plans to bring the fast-casual version of its rib restaurants to the United States. The scaled-down units feature walk-up counter service and a smaller menu, about one-tenth the size of the traditional Tony Roma's menu.

Tony Roma's is currently finalizing an agreement to open its first express location in the United States. -Nation's Restaurant News

