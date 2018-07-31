Get All Access for $5/mo

Sorry, Your Amazon Echo Spot Is Not Free After All. 3 Things to Know Today. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

By Liz Webber

  • Looks like that "free" Echo Spot on Amazon was too good to be true. A glitch over the weekend listed the $129 device as zero dollars, but the retailer has begun canceling those orders.
  • Uber is shutting down its self-driving-truck program. The ride-hailing company initially entered the business after purchasing Otto, which was subsequently the subject of a lawsuit over allegations Otto founder Anthony Levandowski stole trade secrets from Google's Waymo. Uber will focus its efforts on self-driving cars.
  • And following recent incidents of business owners denying service to customers with beliefs that clashed with their own, 1,200 cities and companies, including Levi's, Yelp and Lyft, have formed a coalition dedicated to serving all customers. Participating businesses will display an "Open for All" badge in store windows and on Yelp listings.

Watch the previous 3 Things video: McDonald's Launches MacCoin
