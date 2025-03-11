The airline announced on Tuesday that it would end its longstanding "two bags fly free" policy.

In a press release on Tuesday, Southwest Airlines revealed that it has ended its popular "two bags fly free" policy for non-rewards members passengers.

Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred and customers traveling on Business Select fares will still get two free checked bags, while A-List members will get one free checked bag. Rapid Rewards credit card members will have one bag credited. Passengers who don't qualify for any of the options will now be charged for their bags.

Despite the big announcement, Southwest did not disclose how much checking a bag would be. Airline standards usually start at around $35, CNBC notes. At Southwest, more than two bags would have previously led to a $150 fee for additional luggage.

"We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect," said Bob Jordan Southwest Airlines CEO. "We will do all this while remaining focused on what's made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide."

Robert Jordan, Southwest CEO. Courtesy company.

Last month, Southwest announced layoffs for the first time in its 53-year history. The company is eliminating 15% of corporate positions, including senior leadership roles, to cut costs by $210 million in 2025.

In July, Southwest changed its longstanding boarding policy and began assigning seats for the first time. The "two bags fly free" had been a staple of Southwest for decades.

Southwest says the "strategic moves" are "aimed to deepen and reward loyalty between Southwest and its most engaged customer."

Other changes include adding a non-refundable basic economy fare. The new policies go into effect on May 28.

