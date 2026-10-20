$35 Gets You Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro

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TL;DR: Cut recurring costs from your budget with this bundle of lifetime Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for $34.97 (reg. $418.99), thanks to an extended price drop.

Every business runs on an operating system and a productivity suite, and subscribing to your productivity apps means a recurring cost that follows you year after year. Entrepreneurs who want to pay once and be done with it can get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle, a single package that pairs widely used software, now on sale for $34.97 (reg. $418.99) through 11/1.

Own the software instead of renting it

Windows 11 Pro includes the security and management tools a business setup needs. BitLocker encrypts the full drive, so client files and financial records stay protected if a laptop is lost or stolen. Hyper-V runs virtual machines for testing software without touching your main setup, and Azure AD connects the machine to business networks and manages identity and access across a team. Copilot runs from the taskbar to answer questions, summarize documents, and draft content as you work.

Office Professional 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher (though official support for this app ends soon) along with the free version of Teams. Buy it once, and the apps install on one Windows PC, with the license tied to that device rather than a recurring account. For a founder setting up a new laptop or replacing an aging one, that means a full work environment with no subscription attached.

Microsoft 365 Personal runs $99.99 a year, and that cost repeats for as long as you use it. This bundle is a one-time purchase with no subscription fees eating into your margins, a meaningful difference for a founder watching every line item early in building a business.

Setup is straightforward. License keys arrive digitally, so there is no waiting on shipping, and you redeem your Office license within seven days of purchase.

Set up a work machine once and stop paying a subscription for the software your business depends on.

Until November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, pick up the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle on sale for $34.97 (reg. $418.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.