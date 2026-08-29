7 Things AI Can Now Do for Your One-Person Business it Couldn’t 2 Weeks Ago (No Staff, No Code)

Key Takeaways

Seven things AI can now do — from operating software and building apps to coordinating agents around a complete business outcome.

Why the next advantage is not another prompt or subscription, but deciding which jobs AI should now own.

How to start with one costly bottleneck and turn AI into a working team around the goal that matters most.

AI has crossed another line in the past few weeks. It is no longer confined to answering questions or generating isolated pieces of content. It can now operate software, work in the background, direct other AI systems, build functioning apps from plain English and coordinate specialist agents around a shared goal.

In the video above, I demonstrate seven things you can start doing now that were unreliable or impractical only weeks ago. You’ll see AI recover lost customers, operate browser-based tools, build software around a small bottleneck and combine multiple agents into one working team.

What connects all seven experiments is a bigger change in how we work with AI. Instead of asking it to complete one isolated task, we can now give it a goal, the context behind it and responsibility for navigating the steps in between.

That changes the role AI can play inside a one-person business. It can move from helping you produce individual pieces of work to taking ownership of a complete job — whether that means recovering a customer, building an internal tool or diagnosing why revenue changed this week.

In The Wolf Is at The Door, I identified AI delegation — not collecting tools—as one of the collaborative skills that would determine who adapts fastest. At the time, delegation still meant prompting AI to produce individual pieces of work. Now one request can trigger research, decisions, software actions and follow-up across several systems.

A recent Intuit QuickBooks analysis found that 78% of small and midsize businesses using AI reported improved productivity, while 43% said it increased revenue. The companies seeing results are putting AI into real workflows, not limiting it to generic questions.

For a solopreneur, those workflows are hiding everywhere: your inbox, research, follow-up, reporting, customer recovery, content and the internal app you keep postponing because you do not have a development team. One AI does the research; another builds; another communicates; another watches the numbers

The video above includes all seven experiments, the customer-recovery job brief, the ChatGPT-to-Lovable handoff, the multi-agent workflow and the exact revenue-diagnosis outcome I would delegate first.

Once AI can own complete jobs instead of simply helping with tasks, the real question is no longer which tool you should try next. It is what you could build if you were no longer doing all of it.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.