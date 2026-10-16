Build Your Book Catalog With This $39.99 AI Tool

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TL;DR: Bring storybooks from idea to publishable file in one easy-to-use interface with a lifetime subscription to IllustratorMagic’s Pro Plan for $39.99, 91% off the $499 regular price.

Children’s publishing in the U.S. is a $1.88 billion market and growing, according to Cognitive Market Research and Consulting. If you’ve been thinking about making publishing part of your business model, IllustratorMagic might be the exact tool you need.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform makes creating storybooks, comics, and even coloring books straightforward and simple. Right now, new users can get a lifetime subscription to IllustratorMagic’s Pro Plan for $39.99, or $450 off the regular price.

Created by the team behind EBookMagic, the platform is designed to make AI-assisted publishing a viable, productive income stream. It’s a simple, three-step process: You describe your story; IllustratorMagic’s AI generates the words and illustrations, and then you download publication-ready layouts ready to publish or share.

With a lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan, you can create as many as 20 books a month, or 1,000 titles over a lifetime. That’s perfect for creating ongoing series and an entire catalog of titles without relying on separate illustrators or design teams.

IllustratorMagic offers major advantages over competing services, with features including:

One workflow for story creation, illustration, and formatting — no stitching together images with story files

Full commercial rights

Four distinct illustration styles: watercolor, 3D cartoon, clay animation, and sketch

Publishable, industry-standard export files in 300 DPI with real typography mean your final project is ready to print immediately

No recurring subscription fees

Web-based platform means you’re not locked into one place: work on your projects on any device with a browser and an internet connection

What further sets it apart? IllustratorMagic maintains your character continuity. Whether you’re creating a custom character or even a personalized one based on a specific child for custom publishing and gifts, your characters will look the same throughout, a major challenge for other AI programs.

If you’re looking to build your catalog at scale or just start creating your own self-publishing imprint, IllustratorMagic is the tool you need. It’s all the function, none of the recurring payments.

Get a lifetime subscription to IllustratorMagic’s Pro Plan for $39.99 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.