Get Microsoft Office for Life on Your Work PC for $28

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TL;DR: Skip the subscription fees with this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $27.97 (reg. $219.99).

Running a business requires you to juggle proposals, spreadsheets, presentations, and client communications. As such, getting the right software to help you manage these daily tasks is a must. This lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows brings eight productivity apps under a one-time payment for just $27.97 (reg. $219.99). This means no recurring expenses are added to your operational budget.

Keep your software costs predictable

This version of the suite provides you with lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Each application serves a different purpose and is useful for working professionals managing a range of responsibilities—from drafting business proposals to managing emails, managing databases, crafting presentations, marketing materials, and other print-ready documents.

This license is tied to a single Windows PC rather than your Microsoft account, which means it’s not transferable to another desktop; so, it’s best used on your primary work PC. It also requires at least Windows 10 or Windows 11 to run, making this an ideal product for professionals looking to continue completing their everyday tasks without having to revamp their workflow.

Get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license for just $27.97 (reg. $219.99) while it’s on sale through October 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.