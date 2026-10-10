Give Your Team a Lifetime Screen Recorder With Clickable CTAs for $24.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Glooin Starter records and shares your screen with clickable call-to-action (CTA) buttons, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Professionals now sit through as many as 31 meetings a week, and workers consider nearly a third of them unnecessary. A two-minute recording can replace many of those check-ins, but most screen recorders either charge every month or stop at a plain video. Glooin takes a different approach, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

Add a clickable button to any recording; you can drop one that links to a booking page, a checkout, or a help doc, with no limit per video. Click analytics, then see how many people pressed it. A sales screen-share or a product walkthrough tells you which videos drive action. Free screen recorders don’t do either of those things.

This Starter plan includes 25GB of storage and 10-minute recordings for one payment instead of a monthly bill. Unlimited workspaces let you keep every client, project, or team in a separate space instead of one shared folder. Every recording and screenshot gets an automatic transcript, so your library stays searchable months later.

Anyone you send a link to watches in their browser on desktop or mobile, with no account, extension, or download required on their end. You record through a Chrome extension on Windows, macOS, Linux, or ChromeOS, and it runs in any Chromium browser, including Edge, Brave, and Arc. If you outgrow 25GB or the 10-minute cap, the Pro and Power tiers raise both, so your workflow can grow without switching tools.

For founders, agencies, and client-facing teams, that means answering a question once on video instead of over and over, or sending an async update instead of booking another call.

Send a quick recording instead of scheduling another meeting, and see who takes action.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Glooin Starter plan on sale for $24.99 (MSRP $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.