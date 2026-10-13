Learn ChatGPT and 20+ AI Tools Your Business Can Use for $20

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TL;DR: Get a crash course in 20+ AI tools, including ChatGPT, for $19.99 (reg. $790) and start automating the repetitive work you don’t want to do anyway.

A 2025 Thryv survey showed a 41% jump in the percentage of small businesses that use artificial intelligence (AI) year over year, bringing the rate up to 55%. Knowing how to use automation and LLM tools well has become one of the skills that separates owners who save hours each week from the ones still doing everything by hand.

Thing is, structured AI training and consultants can be expensive and overwhelming if you don’t know what you don’t know. The ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree is a 12-course program with more than 25 hours of instruction on ChatGPT and more than 20 other AI tools, and lifetime access is on sale for $19.99 (reg. $790).

AI for marketing, operations, coding, and more

The courses go beyond theory and have you work through practical uses in marketing, business, and coding, so the skills can be applied to your day-to-day rather than staying theoretical.

One section shows you how to adapt ChatGPT for the demands of different industries, tailoring its output to the way your field talks and operates. Another teaches you to automate repetitive business processes—the type of annoying but very necessary manual steps that take up time you don’t have every week. A third shows you how to turn raw numbers into clear visualizations you can put in front of a client or a team. Each section keeps the focus on output you can actually use.

You can also tackle how to use AI for creative projects and writing sharper prompts to improve the quality of what comes back when you type into a chatbot. Those 20-plus tools span marketing, data work, and coding, so you finish knowing which one to use for a task instead of defaulting to a single app.

The lessons start at a beginner level, so you don’t need any prior experience with AI to keep up. You get lifetime access on desktop and mobile, so the material fits around a full workday and stays available to revisit as needed. Finishing the program earns you a certificate of completion, which is a nice bonus.

Give yourself the AI skills to run your business more efficiently, for a cost that your P&L will barely register.

Get the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree on sale for $19.99 (reg. $790).

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