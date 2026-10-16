Pay $96 Once and Take Your Streaming Library Offline for Good

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TL;DR: Streaming downloads tend to come with expiration dates and caps on what you can save. Keeprix stores titles on your computer as standard video files, with lifetime access for $95.99 (reg. $159.99).

Long flights, client trips, and weak hotel Wi-Fi all have one thing in common: they’re bad places to rely on streaming. If you’ve ever opened a downloaded episode mid-flight only to find it expired, you already know the problem.

Grab the Keeprix All-in-One Streaming Video Downloader for $95.99 (reg. $159.99) while this price is live.

Keeprix runs on Windows and Mac and saves video from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock, plus YouTube and TikTok. Files land as MP4 or MKV, so they open in whatever player you already use, with no ads interrupting playback.

Build a personal library you can watch anywhere

Getting a title takes three steps. Install the app, paste a video link or find the title with the built-in browser, then hit download.

Supported content from Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Max, and Hulu saves in up to 4K. YouTube and TikTok clips come through without watermarks.

Batch processing lets you queue several titles at once, so you can load a full season before heading to the airport instead of grabbing episodes one by one.

Keeprix is licensed for personal, non-commercial use, so think of it as a tool for your own offline viewing, not for sharing or repurposing content.

The lifetime license covers two computers running Windows 10 or later or macOS 11 or later, and includes updates. The app is available in English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Turkish. And Buyers give it an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars across 25 verified reviews.

For entrepreneurs who spend more time in transit than they’d like, a one-time purchase that keeps your watchlist on your laptop pays off on every trip.

Get lifetime access to Keeprix for $95.99 (reg. $159.99) before your next flight.

StackSocial prices subject to change.